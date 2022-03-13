Cork camogie boss Twomey targets League title

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1

Cork 1-8

Kilkenny 1-8

Now that Cork have qualified for the Littlewoods Ireland Division 1 camogie league final, manager Matthew Twomey says they want to bridge the nine-year gap since they last won.

This Group 2 match ended in stalemate between these great rivals at a wind and rain-lashed Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday. However, a draw was enough for Cork to emerge to meet Galway or Tipperary early next month.

Chloe Sigerson was the hero, her long range free in the 64th minute producing the equaliser.

“At the start of the year, we hoped we could blood players and still be competitive. Nine girls made their debut. We are aware it is March, and we want to be around in August. But we are in the final and when you get there you want to push on."

The conditions tested the resolve of both counties. Kilkenny had the elements in the first half and edged it 0-5 to 0-4.

When Katrina Mackey netted soon after the restart, and Cliona Healy and Ashling Thompson added points, the hosts went four up. However Kilkenny responded through a Denise Gaule penalty, switching the momentum back their way.

“It was a typical Cork/Kilkenny game, a dogfight. When we got the goal, we should have pushed on and that is disappointing. We left them back in and you don’t do that against Kilkenny. We were lucky Chloe got a monster free at the end. Sometimes we took the wrong option and the basic errors were disappointing. We won the majority of dirty ball, so I don’t want to be too critical. We have a few injuries - Pamela Mackey was here today. Fiona Keating is about two weeks away. Julia White and Oral Cronin are not too far away but I don’t think they will be ready for the final.”

Brian Dowling was disappointed Kilkenny would not be defending their crown but the manager was, nonetheless, delighted with the performance.

“The conditions were horrendous. Fair play to both teams, I thought they served up a great game. It is nice to win trophies but the league was about finding new talent and giving girls like Niamh Deely and Steffi Fitzgerald proper game time. Overall it has been positive, we are unbeaten, and we have found a few new girls.”

He added: “When Cork got the goal, that is when you learn about teams and their character. I am so proud of them. Unfortunately Grace Walsh hurt her shoulder and Kelly Ann Doyle hurt her knee again today. Please God, they are not serious.”

*A minute’s silence was observed for the late Paul Shefflin, brother of Kilkenny camogie coach Tommy Shefflin.

Scorers for Cork: C Healy (0-4, 0-2 frees, 0-1 45), K Mackey (1-0), C Sigerson (0-1 free, 0-1 45) and A Thompson (0-2 each).

Scorers for Kilkenny: D Gaule (1-3, 1-0 pen, 0-3 frees), M Walsh (0-2), C Phelan (free), K Power and K Nolan (free) (0-1 each).

CORK: A Lee (Capt); M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; L Hayes, L Treacy, S McCarthy; K O’Mahony, A Thompson; C Sigerson, I O’Regan, C Healy; A O’Connor, S McCartan, K Mackey.

Subs: C O’Sullivan for K O’Mahony (60), M Ring for I O’Regan (60).

KILKENNY: A Norris; S Crowley, T Fitzgerald, G Walsh; M Teehan, K A Doyle (Capt), C Phelan; S Fitzgerald, M Bambrick; N Deely, J Malone, A Doyle; D Gaule, M Walsh, K Power.

Subs: L Murphy for K A Doyle (13 inj), K Nolan for K Power (44), M O’Connell for S Crowley (47), A Prendergast for M Bambrick (53), L Noris for G Walsh (58 inj).

Referee: John McDonagh (Galway).