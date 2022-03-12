David Clifford kicks winner as Kerry grind it out against Mayo

Allianz FL Division 1: Kerry 1-12 Mayo 0-14

A David Clifford free in the sixth minute of second-half stoppages made sure Kerry’s ability to see out games from a winning position was not again called into question.

Ahead by three with a quarter of an hour remaining and having subsequently squandered a most run of the mill free to move four clear, the hosts required a converted Clifford free deep in the red to maintain their unbeaten start to the League after Mayo’s late revival had got them back on level terms on 74 minutes.

That equalising point was provided by Ryan O’Donoghue - his seventh of the evening - but there was still time for a winner and it was Kerry who manufactured the deciding score after an Aidan O’Shea foul on Killian Spillane was punished by Clifford.

The one-point victory bridges a 13-year gap to the last time Kerry defeated Mayo on home soil in the League, while also edging Jack O’Connor’s charges closer to a League final appearance at the beginning of next month.

Kerry went back down the tunnel 1-6 to 0-6 in front at the end of a messy and slippery first-half where the stats men on either side found themselves quickly running out of paper such was the number of turnovers to be recorded.

Conditions, of course, were nothing hectic, but the greasy elements alone could not account for the amount of ball either inexplicably kicked away or poorly minded.

It was in the middle third where the ball most resembled a bar of soap and it was here where the busy Dara Moynihan pickpocketed Mayo’s Fergal Boland of possession, the turnover ending with Tony Brosnan fisting a point to move Kerry 0-3 to 0-1 in front on 11 minutes.

Kerry’s fourth point a minute later also came from an avoidable loss of possession on the Mayo side as Jordan Flynn’s wayward pass finished with Jack Savage converting a free for a foul on Paudie Clifford.

12 March 2022; Stephen OBrien of Kerry in action against Padraig OHora of Mayo during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Mayo at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Now Kerry were by no means immune to such carelessness and when Matthew Ruane won a poorly taken Shane Murphy restart, Fergal Boland fisted the ball between the posts to leave the scoreboard reading 0-4 to 0-3.

There followed the game’s opening goal on 21 minutes, Tony Brosnan starting and finishing a move that went through the hands of David Clifford and Adrian Spillane.

Yet another middle-third turnover - this time Paudie Clifford the thief and Matthew Ruane the mugged victim - ended with David Clifford throwing over his second to stretch Kerry’s advantage to five, 1-5 to 0-3.

The hosts, though, would add only one further point to their tally between the 23rd minute and call for half-time. Their opponents, by contrast, succeeded in putting a dent in the Kerry lead thanks to Ryan O’Donoghue and Rob Hennelly placed-ball kicks either side of an excellent Fergal Boland outside of the boot effort.

Mayo could have had a goal of their own late in the first-half, Diarmuid O’Connor’s low drive turned out for a ‘45 by Murphy.

The second-half saw a noticeable ratcheting up of intensity, points from Tony Brosnan, David Clifford, Dara Moynihan, and Jack Barry cancelling out Mayo white flags to maintain Kerry’s three-point advantage as proceedings turned the bend for home.

Ryan O’Donoghue’s accuracy did haul the westerners level, but it proved a temporary reprieve.

Scorers for Kerry: D Clifford (0-5, 0-2 frees); T Brosnan (1-2); J Savage (0-2, 0-2 frees); J Barry, D Moynihan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mayo: R O’Donoghue (0-7, 0-6 frees, 0-1 mark); F Boland (0-3); M Ruane (0-2); R Hennelly (0-1 ‘45), A Orme (0-1 each).

KERRY: S Murphy; D Casey, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; G O’Sullivan, T Morley, B Ó Beaglaíoch; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, J Savage, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford, T Brosnan.

Subs: S O’Brien for A Spillane (45); K Spillane for Savage (48); G Crowley for D Casey (55); G Horan for D O’Connor (64-67, temporary), M Burns for P Clifford (65); P Warren for O’Sullivan (73).

MAYO: R Hennelly; P O’Hora, O Mullin, M Plunkett; P Durcan, S Coen, L Keegan; J Flynn, A O’Shea; M Ruane, D O’Connor, J Carney; F Boland, A Orme, R O’Donoghue.

Subs: E Hession for Coen (HT); K McLoughlin for Carney (43); F Irwin for Orme (56); C Loftus for Boland (66); D McHugh for O’Connor (71).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).