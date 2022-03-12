Sharp Westmeath stall Limerick's promotion charge

Allianz FL Division 3: Limerick 1-6 Westmeath 1-12

Westmeath bolstered their promotion hopes with a victory over Limerick thanks to a dominant second-half display. Jack Cooney’s side conceded just one second-half point as they returned to winning ways.

The defeat comes as a blow for Limerick, who’d been the Division’s early pacesetters. This division is proving to be wide open and both sides will still have a major say in the final two weekends.

Westmeath started much the brighter, with Ronan Wallace and Luke Loughlin both on target – either side of Wallace smashing the crossbar with a left-foot strike.

Limerick eventually settled and would have been satisfied to be level at two-apiece with Josh Ryan accounting for both their points.

John Heslin’s free in the 19th minute pushed Westmeath back in front but there was confusion over the score with both umpires making contradicting calls.

The hosts finished the half strongly and struck the opening goal through Adrian Enright. The Fr. Casey’s man powered through the middle and buried emphatically beyond Jason Daly.

The hosts led 1-5 to 0-5 at the interval, though it may have been more but for a brace of spurned chances in the final few minutes. The hosts kicked the final two points with Ryan (45) and Hugh Bourke capitalising on a 33rd minute black card shown to Sam McCartan.

If Loughlin was unlucky in the first half, he was clinical on 41. Just 60 seconds after Peter Nash struck the bottom of the post for Limerick, The Downs clubman was on hand to put Westmeath back in front. Pouncing on a defensive mix-up, he raced clear and rounded Donal O’Sullivan before passing to the net.

Limerick mustered little in attack, with seven wides to just one a telling stat, with the Leinster side able to soak up the pressure and counter at ease. Loughlin was impressive and justified his inclusion, while it was the reliable Heslin who had the final say with two routine frees to seal their third victory of the season.

Both sides finished with 14 men, as Padraig De Brún and Nigel Harte received their marching orders in stoppage time, for an off the ball incident.

Scorers for Limerick: J Ryan (0-2 frees, 0-1 45) 0-4; A Enright 1-0; I Corbett, H Bourke 0-1 each.

Scorers for Westmeath: L Loughlin 1-3 (0-1 mark); J Heslin (0-3 free) 0-4; S McCartan 0-2; R Wallace, A Gardiner, R O’Toole 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan ©; J Liston, S O’Dea, P Maher; C Sheehan, I Corbett, K Ryan; D Treacy, C Fahy; A Enright, B Donovan, J Naughton; P Nash, J Ryan, H Bourke.

Subs: R Childs for Sheehan (half-time), P De Brún for Fahy (53), L Murphy for Liston (53), D Kelly for Nash (63).

WESTMEATH: J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, N Harte; D Giles, R Wallace, J Gonoud; S Duncan, J Lynam; R Connnellan, R O’Toole, S McCartan; L Loughlin, J Heslin, A Gardiner.

Subs: A McCormack for Giles (45), K Martin for A Gardiner (58), F Ayorinde for Duncan (58), L Dolan for Lynam (68), C McCormack for Gonoud (70).

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow)