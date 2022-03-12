Offaly strike late for vital win in Newry

Lee Pearson of Offaly got the winning point

Sat, 12 Mar, 2022 - 19:15
Orla Bannon, Newry

Allianz FL Division 2: Down 0-14 Offaly 0-15 

Offaly saved their best for last with a scoring burst of four points in a row in the final seven minutes to snatch a huge win in Newry.

Lee Pearson’s fisted point in stoppage time somehow earned Offaly a first win in Division 2 that looked unlikely when Down held a 0-14 to 0-11 lead with four minutes of normal time remaining.

Even after Offaly went ahead, Down had a chance of a draw but it was a difficult free kick in tricky conditions in Pairc Esler and Barry O’Hagan’s effort tailed wide, inflicting a hugely damaging defeat on the winless home side who are in serious relegation trouble.

Offaly played with the wind in the first half and despite struggling to win their own kickouts, they led 0-5 to 0-3 after 15 minutes.

All their scores were from play with Jordan Hayes, Bernard Allen and Ruairi McNamee’s points among their best.

Down had plenty of possession, Caolan Mooney’s brilliant point after a surging run was a highlight, but were taking the wrong option at times with Offaly seemingly more efficient.

It all changed though in the second quarter when Barry O’Hagan came to the party for Down. He scored four points from play in a 10-minute spell with Offaly unable to contain him.

Conor Poland’s point edged Down in front for the first time after 24 minutes but Offaly replied with the final two points of the half to level things up at 0-8 apiece.

It was the fourth time in the first half that they were level and it was more of the same after the break with little to separate two teams desperately searching for a first league win.

The tempo and intensity of the game was noticeably upped in the second half and the game became more open as a result.

Three times Down edged in front and three times Offaly responded before a brace from Liam Kerr gave Down some breathing space. They fought hard to keep it too with a period of possession football played mostly between the ‘45’s.

Down then carved out the best goal chance of the game. Corey Quinn first hit the crossbar and from the rebound another sub Odhran Murdock’s goal-bound shot was deflected wide.

Niall Kane nailed the ‘45’ to put Down three up with four minutes of normal time and the very real prospect of defeat seemed to stir Offaly into the best play of the night.

Bernard Allen and Niall Darby pointed and a free from ‘keeper Paddy Dumican drew Offaly level in the first minute of stoppage time before Lee Pearson somehow snatched victory with a fisted point a minute later.

Scorers for Down: B O’Hagan 0-4, L Kerr 0-2, A Gilmore 0-2 (2f), C Poland, D Guinness, C Mooney, P Havern, C Doherty 0-1 each, N Kane 0-1 (a ‘45’) 

Scorers for Offaly:  B Allen 0-3, N McNamee 0-3 (1f), N Darby, J Hayes, L Pearson, M Abbott, K O’Neill, D Hyland, R McNamee, A Sullivan 0-1 each, P Dumican 0-1 (f) 

DOWN: N Kane; P Fegan, F McElroy, A Lynch; D O’Hagan, C Poland, D Guinness; A Doherty, N McParland; C Mooney, L Kerr, R McEvoy; A Gilmore, P Havern, B O’Hagan 

Subs: C Doherty for Lynch (HT), A Sullivan for O’Neill (52), G Collins for Guinness (53), C Quinn for Gilmore (62), O Murdock for McEvoy (62), K McKernan for Havern (69) 

OFFALY: P Dunican; D Hogan, J Lalor, N Darby; R Egan, C Donnelly, L Pearson; B Carroll, J Hayes; M Abbott, K O’Neill, D Hyland; B Allen, N McNamee, R McNamee 

Subs: C Mangan for Carroll (HT), C Flynn for N McNamee (62), C Donoghue for Hyland (66), J McEvy for R McNamee (74) 

Referee: Barry Judge (Sligo)

