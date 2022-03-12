Gaelic footballers to boycott interviews over expenses row

Inter-county footballers have been instructed by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) not to give interviews to the media after this weekend’s games as they raise awareness of a delay in expenses.

Some counties have been told players will not co-operate in promoting the games outside of participating in them. The move comes as the GPA warned yesterday that “until every player is paid their expenses for all collective sessions, there will be action by players in response”.

In a message to members, GPA chief executive Tom Parsons said the majority of players had not received expenses since 2022 training began in early December. He also explained the pre-pandemic mileage rate of 65 cent per mile had not been restored.

He wrote: “The GPA is extremely disappointed that the GAA's position at the start of 2022 was to continue with the cost-saving mechanisms, for example, players to receive a reduced mileage rate of 50c and to continue to cap players to be only permitted to claim expenses for three sessions per week, resulting in all other scheduled sessions being at the cost of players.”

Parsons claims there “needs to be a complete reset by the GAA when it comes to the respect shown to inter-county players”.

In response to games being played behind closed doors in late 2020, the GAA centralised the players expenses system and it had been hoped players would be recompensed quicker as a result.

The GPA had anticipated the reduction in expenses would only last as long as crowd restrictions were in place and the allowances as per the 2019 charter would be restored or improved.

RTÉ are live broadcasting this evening’s top-of-the-table Division 1 clash between Kerry and Mayo in Tralee, while TG4 are showing three games tomorrow including the Tyrone-Dublin affair in Omagh. It is the norm for TV man of the match winners to provide interviews upon receiving their award.