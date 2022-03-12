Antrim build on perfect start to maintain promotion push

Allianz FL Division 3: Antrim 1-19 Longford 0-12

Antrim are right in the mix for promotion with a comprehensive win over a poor Longford side at Corrigan Park. But this defeat leaves Longford back in relegation trouble.

The Saffrons made the perfect start when they were awarded a penalty just seconds in, after Odhrán Eastwood was hauled down. Tomas McCann made no mistake with the spot-kick.

McCann then added a point. Antrim kicked over three more points to extend the lead to seven in the 12th minute. Longford’s first score came in the 13th minute; Jack Duggan was fouled and Darren Gallagher kicked over the resulting free. Gallagher was Longford’s only scorer in the first half, kicking over two more frees.

Wing-back Marc Jordan got up to get a good point in the 18th minute while Conor Murray scored the best point of the half in the 23rd minute.

Sub Oran Kenny got Longford’s first point from play in the 36th minute. Antrim replied through Ryan Murray and Tomas McCann. Jack Duggan hit over a neat point for Longford in the 44th minute.

Longford tried to stay with Antrim but Enda McGinley’s side were excellent with Marc Jordan and Conor Murray, superb throughout.

Substitute Mark Shivers came on and kicked over two neat points. Longford got the final points of the game through Gallagher (free), Kenny and Jayson Matthews (free). They finished the game with 14 men after Eoghan McCormack received two yellows.

Scorers for Antrim: C Murray 0-6 (1f), T McCann 1-3 (1-0pen), R Murray 0-3 (1f), R McCann (1f,1’45), O Eastwood (1f), P Shivers 0-2 each, M Jordan 0-1).

Longford: D Gallagher 0-4 (4fs), J Matthews 0-3 (3fs), O Kenny 0-2, J Duggan, M Hughes, C Dooner 0-1 each

ANTRIM: O Kerr; E McCabe, R Johnston, P Healy; P McAleer, J Laverty, M Jordan; M McCann, M Johnston; R Murray, D McAleese, C Murray; T McCann, R McCann, O Eastwood.

Subs: B McCormick for M Cann (57), P Shivers for Johnston (60), P McCormick for R Murray (64), E Hynds for T McCann (68)

LONGFORD: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B O'Farrell; J Moran, PJ Masterson, I O'Sullivan; R Moffett D Gallagher; J Hagan, E McCormack, D Farrell; J Duggan, J Matthews, A McGuire.

Subs: O Kenny for Farrell (30), Daniel Reynolds for McGuire (45), K Diffley for Moffett (48), M Hughes for Hagan (52), C Dooner for Duggan (57)

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)