Antrim build on perfect start to maintain promotion push

When Odhrán Eastwood was hauled down just seconds in, Tomas McCann made no mistake with the spot-kick
Antrim build on perfect start to maintain promotion push

Tomás McCann got Antrim off to the perfect start with an early penalty

Sat, 12 Mar, 2022 - 16:56
Deniese O'Flaherty, Corrigan Park

Allianz FL Division 3: Antrim 1-19 Longford 0-12 

Antrim are right in the mix for promotion with a comprehensive win over a poor Longford side at Corrigan Park. But this defeat leaves Longford back in relegation trouble.

The Saffrons made the perfect start when they were awarded a penalty just seconds in, after Odhrán Eastwood was hauled down. Tomas McCann made no mistake with the spot-kick.

McCann then added a point. Antrim kicked over three more points to extend the lead to seven in the 12th minute. Longford’s first score came in the 13th minute; Jack Duggan was fouled and Darren Gallagher kicked over the resulting free. Gallagher was Longford’s only scorer in the first half, kicking over two more frees.

Wing-back Marc Jordan got up to get a good point in the 18th minute while Conor Murray scored the best point of the half in the 23rd minute. 

Sub Oran Kenny got Longford’s first point from play in the 36th minute. Antrim replied through Ryan Murray and Tomas McCann. Jack Duggan hit over a neat point for Longford in the 44th minute.

Longford tried to stay with Antrim but Enda McGinley’s side were excellent with Marc Jordan and Conor Murray, superb throughout.

Substitute Mark Shivers came on and kicked over two neat points. Longford got the final points of the game through Gallagher (free), Kenny and Jayson Matthews (free). They finished the game with 14 men after Eoghan McCormack received two yellows.

Scorers for Antrim: C Murray 0-6 (1f), T McCann 1-3 (1-0pen), R Murray 0-3 (1f), R McCann (1f,1’45), O Eastwood (1f), P Shivers 0-2 each, M Jordan 0-1).

Longford: D Gallagher 0-4 (4fs), J Matthews 0-3 (3fs), O Kenny 0-2, J Duggan, M Hughes, C Dooner 0-1 each 

ANTRIM: O Kerr; E McCabe, R Johnston, P Healy; P McAleer, J Laverty, M Jordan; M McCann, M Johnston; R Murray, D McAleese, C Murray; T McCann, R McCann, O Eastwood.

Subs: B McCormick for M Cann (57), P Shivers for Johnston (60), P McCormick for R Murray (64), E Hynds for T McCann (68) 

LONGFORD: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B O'Farrell; J Moran, PJ Masterson, I O'Sullivan; R Moffett D Gallagher; J Hagan, E McCormack, D Farrell; J Duggan, J Matthews, A McGuire.

Subs: O Kenny for Farrell (30), Daniel Reynolds for McGuire (45), K Diffley for Moffett (48), M Hughes for Hagan (52), C Dooner for Duggan (57) 

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)

More in this section

Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Cillian Burke goal pivotal as Kerry lift John Kerins Cup
Amy O'Connor with Grace Walsh 12/3/2022 Sigerson leveller enough to see Cork through to league final
Fitzpatrick double sees Heywood past Ennistymon Fitzpatrick double sees Heywood past Ennistymon
<p>Beara Community School Team Pic via Twitter @GaaBeara </p>

Beara show deep resolve for famous victory over Belmullet

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices