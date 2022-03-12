Cillian Burke goal pivotal as Kerry lift John Kerins Cup

John Kerins Cup: Kerry 1-12 Dublin 1-9

An unanswered burst of 1-2 in the closing stages of the first half gave Kerry the cushion that they needed to withstand a wind-assisted Dublin fightback on the resumption to lift the John Kerins Cup after this exciting U-20 development league football final at McDonagh Park in Nenagh.

In the 25th minute, when excellent Dublin wing-back David O’Dowd fired over his second point of the game to bring the protagonists to parity (1-5 to 0-8), the Leinster side would have been very satisfied with the position that they found themselves in, helped enormously by Conor Tyrell’s fourth-minute goal.

Kerry, on the other hand, knew that potentially going in on level terms at the interval would leave them facing an uphill struggle against the elements in the second half and, to that degree, inspired by in-form attackers Cillian Burke and top scorer Dylan Geaney, they hit a purple patch when the need was greatest.

The livewire Geaney kicked over two superb points, either side of the pivotal score of the contest in the 28th minute when, after O’Dowd had superbly stopped Thomas O’Donnell from tapping home, Kerry full-forward Kevin Goulding was quickest to the loose ball, and he fed the rangy Burke for a simple, flicked finish at the back post.

Five points to the good at half-time (1-10 to 1-5), Kerry started the second period strongly with Armin Heinrich and O’Donnell raising further white flags but, as conditions badly deteriorated as the rain came pouring down, the winners were faced into a rearguard battle for the remainder of the clash.

Dublin, with Ryan O’Dwyer impressing in attack, fought tooth and nail to resurrect their situation, but with centre-back Heinrich and midfield captain Sean O’Brien well to the fore, Kerry always managed to retain the upper hand, even after losing substitute Adam Curran to a black card in the 56th minute.

Scorers for Kerry: D Geaney 0-7 (0-3 frees), C Burke 1-2, K Goulding, A Heinrich, T O’Donnell 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin: C Tyrell 1-0, R O’Dwyer 0-3, D O’Dowd 0-2, D Dempsey (free), D Fagan, S Smith, L Breathnach 0-1 each.

KERRY: D Burns (Na Gaeil); C O’Donoghue (St Mary’s), A Dineen (Rathmore), J Nagle (Austin Stacks); E Looney (Dr Crokes), A Heinrich (Austin Stacks), T Cronin (Kenmare Shamrocks); R Murphy (Listry), S O’Brien (Beaufort); C Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine), T O’Donnell (Castlegregory), T Doyle (Dr Crokes); D Geaney (Dingle), K Goulding (Ballyduff), K Evans (Keel).

Subs: J O’Connor (Beaufort) for Burke (blood, 30-32 mins), O’Connor for Goulding (38 mins), G Hassett (Laune Rangers) for Evans (42 mins), A Curran (Austin Stacks) for Cronin (48 mins), R O’Grady (Legion) for Doyle (50 mins), C Ryan (Rathmore) for O’Donnell (58 mins).

DUBLIN: M Fitzgerald; H Donaghy, T Clancy, B Millist; C Tyrell, G McEanney, D O’Dowd; A Waddick, S Forker; D Dempsey, J Lundy, S Smith; R O’Dwyer, L Breathnach, D Fagan.

Subs: A Gavin for McEanney (injured, 30 mins),T Brennan for Dempsey (40 mins), E Wilde for Smith (40 mins), F Murray for Fagan (45 mins), S Kinsella for Lundy (48 mins).

Referee: N Quinn (Clare).