Sigerson leveller enough to see Cork through to league final

Camogie Leagie Division 1: Cork 1-8 Kilkenny 1-8

A draw was sufficient for Cork to book their place in the Littlewoods Ireland Division 1 camogie league final after an exciting contest played in extremely testing conditions at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today.

The two teams - who must be commended for their efforts - finished on equal points in Group 2 but the Rebels progressed with a greater scoring difference.

The outcome was eventually decided by the 64th minute free from distance converted by Cork’s Chloe Sigerson following a foul on Katrina Mackey to tie the game.

This was a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland championship semi-final which Cork edged, with both sides retaining 10 players from those starting teams.

Kilkenny played with the driving wind and rain in the opening half and Brian Dowling’s side were off the mark after a mere 18 seconds when full-forward Miriam Walsh pointed. Free-taker Denise Gaule increased the lead a minute later, and by the quarter-hour mark the visitors moved ahead 0-4 to 0-1 - Walsh and Katie Power contributing to their lead.

The Cork score came from a Cliona Healy free. As Cork worked their way into contention, Healy forced a save from Kilkenny goalkeeper Aoife Norris, and she made no mistake from the resultant ’45.

Cork midfielder Ashling Thompson made her way forward to register a good point as the deficit was reduced to the narrowest of margins.

The second quarter reflected the conditions - Healy and Claire Phelan exchanging placed balls to leave Kilkenny in the ascendancy, 0-5 to 0-4, at the interval.

Matthew Twomey’s team got the second half off to the best possible start when Amy O’Connor’s inch-perfect pass set up Katrina Mackey for a well-taken goal. Healy and Thompson followed with quick points to turn the game in Cork’s favour, 1-6 to 0-5.

The defending champions found another gear and fought back through Gaule and substitute Katie Nolan. And when substitute Mary O’Connell was brought down for a penalty, Gaule drove it low to regain the lead, 1-7 to 1-6.

Sigerson and Gaule swapped points to leave Kilkenny in the ascendancy.

And it was Sigerson’s late free that sent them through to the final next month against either Galway or Tipperary.

*A minute’s silence was observed in memory of the late Paul Shefflin, brother of Kilkenny camogie coach Tommy Shefflin.

Scorers for Cork: C Healy (0-4, 0-2 frees, 0-1 45), K Mackey (1-0), C Sigerson (0-1 free, 0-1 45) and A Thompson (0-2 each).

Scorers for Kilkenny: D Gaule (1-3, 1-0 pen, 0-3 frees), M Walsh (0-2), C Phelan (free), K Power and K Nolan (free) (0-1 each).

CORK: A Lee (Capt); M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; L Hayes, L Treacy, S McCarthy; K O’Mahony, A Thompson; C Sigerson, I O’Regan, C Healy; A O’Connor, S McCartan, K Mackey.

Subs: C O’Sullivan for K O’Mahony (60), M Ring for I O’Regan (60).

KILKENNY: A Norris; S Crowley, T Fitzgerald, G Walsh; M Teehan, K A Doyle (Capt), C Phelan; S Fitzgerald, M Bambrick; N Deely, J Malone, A Doyle; D Gaule, M Walsh, K Power.

Subs: L Murphy for K A Doyle (13 inj), K Nolan for K Power (44), M O’Connell for S Crowley (47), A Prendergast for M Bambrick (53), L Noris for G Walsh (58 inj).

Referee: John McDonagh (Galway).