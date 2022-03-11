Jack O'Connor recalls Jack Savage for Kerry's clash with Mayo

Jack O'Connor has shaken up both his Kerry defence and attack for Saturday evening's top of the table Allianz League clash with Mayo.
The joint Division 1 leaders will meet at Austin Stack Park (7.30pm) and hosts Kerry have made four changes from the team that dismantled Monaghan in Round 4.
Shane Murphy returns in goals while Graham O'Sullivan, who came on in the eight-point win over Monaghan, starts in defence with Shane Ryan and Gavin Crowley dropping to the bench.
The big change in attack is the recall of Jack Savage for Seán O'Shea, who reportedly has a toe injury, while Paul Geaney comes in for Tony Brosnan.
With Kingdom captain Joe O'Connor among the subs, David Clifford will captain the team.