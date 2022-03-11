Goal hungry UL power past NUI Galway 

Yoplait O’Connor Cup semi-final

UL 4-13

NUI Galway 1-12

UL captain Fiadhna Tangney hit 1-6 as the holders secured their spot in the HEC Yoplait O’Connor Cup final with victory over NUI Galway at DCU Dóchas Éireann Sports Campus.

Four second half goals were the difference with Tangney, Ailish Morrissey, Hannah O’Donoghue and Erika O’Shea all finding the net for DJ Collins’ side. Eva Noone was in excellent form for the Galway university but it wasn’t enough as UL powered to a final meeting with UCC tomorrow.

NUI Galway had the early momentum with Eva Noone scoring two points from frees in the first three minutes. Tangney scored at the other end before Noone added two more scores.

Erone Fitzpatrick opened her account for UL before Lauren McGregor cancelled that out from a free. Noone scored another free but Morrissey pointed to ensure NUI Galway led 0-6 to 0-3 at the break.

Fitzpatrick and Tangney reduced the gap to one after the water break with Tangney also forcing a save from NUI Galway goalkeeper Karen Connolly. Noone and Morrissey swapped points before Fitzpatrick levelled the tie on 21 minutes.

Points from Tangney (free) and Hannah O’Donoghue pushed UL into the lead for the first time. The Limerick side were enjoying more of the possession but Noone scored on the stroke of half-time to leave the minimum between the sides at the break, 0-9 to 0-8.

The second half burst into life as Niamh O’Connor’s shot rebounded off the crossbar and Morrissey fired the rebound to the net. UL could have been further ahead as Connolly saved from Siobhan McMahon. Sinead Regan scored for NUI Galway but when O’Donoghue netted, there looked to be no going back. At the second half water break UL were 2-11 to 0-9 in front.

O’Shea had UL’s third goal on the resumption and although NUI Galway did score a consolation through Eimear O’Kane, Tangney added 1-1 to ensure UL returned to another O’Connor Cup final.

Scorers for UL: F Tangney 1-6 (4f), A Morrissey 1-2, H O’Donoghue 1-1, E O’Shea 1-0, E Fitzpatrick 0-3, A Reidy 0-1.

NUI GALWAY: E Noone 0-8 (5f), E O’Kane 1-0, H Noone 0-1, S Regan 0-1, K Shannon 0-1, L McGregor 0-1.

UL: R Landers; A Molloy, S Ní Chonnaill, C Boyle; C Needham, R Ambrose, E O’Shea; N O’Connor, A Reidy; L Noone, E Fitzpatrick, C Murray; A Morrissey, F Tangney, H O’Donoghue.

Subs: Z Fay for Murray (25), A O’Rourke for O’Donoghue (38), D Beirne for Fitzpatrick (43), S Cunney for Noone (47), S Burns for O’Connor (52).

NUI GALWAY: K Connolly; C Crowe, K Kearney, E Corley; H Noone, M Duggan, E O’Kane; L Ahearne, A Geraghty; S Regan, L McGregor, C Keon; E Noone, N Daly, E Nerney

Subs: L Booth for Nerney (30), K Geraghty for Corley (36), K Shannon for Daly (39), K Mee for Kearney (43), A McDonnell for Keon (48).

Referee: M Farrelly (Cavan).