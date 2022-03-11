Quirke and Carey on target as UCC stun DCU in their own backyard

UCC are aiming to win the Yoplait O’Connor Cup for the first time since 2012 a
Ellie Jack of UCC is tackled by Jennifer Duffy of DCU Dóchas Éireann during the Yoplait LGFA O'Connor Cup semi-final at DCU in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 15:48
Daragh Small, DCU

Yoplait O’Connor Cup semi-final

UCC 2-5 

DCU Dóchas Éireann 0-8

Katie Quirke’s first half goal was crucial as UCC booked their place in the Yoplait O’Connor Cup final with victory over DCU Dóchas Éireann.

The Cork ace's strike edged UCC into a narrow interval lead with Anna Carey netting after the break to seal the win at the DCU Dóchas Éireann Sports Campus.

The hosts, and Division 1 champions, dominated the early exchanges but they went into the first water break trailing by a point, and they were 1-3 to 0-5 in arrears at half-time.

TG4 All-Star Emma Duggan opened the scoring in the sixth minute, the first of her six points. She converted a free following a foul on Maria Reilly, who was a late inclusion in the DCU Dóchas Éireann starting 15. But UCC found a way into the game and a point from Ciara McCarthy drew the sides level nine minutes later, with her second score edging UCC ahead.

They remained 0-2 to 0-1 in front at the water break and although Duggan landed her second free to tie it up, UCC took a stranglehold when Quirke capitalised after a goalmouth scramble with a powerful finish past Abby Shiels in the 23rd minute.

DCU Dóchas Éireann scored 0-3 before half-time with Duggan adding two frees and one from play but Kellyann Hogan rounded off the scoring to give UCC the lead.

Hogan scored again after the restart and Carey scored the second UCC goal in the 37th minute when the opposition defence failed to deal with Quirke’s delivery. Emma Morrissey was on target with the only DCU Dóchas Éireann point in the third quarter and they faced a 2-4 to 0-6 deficit.

And even when Jennifer Dunne and Duggan combined to give their side a lifeline, DCU Dóchas Éireann were always chasing the game. UCC held firm and Quirke scored a fine effort late on to put a gloss on the scoreline.

Scorers for UCC: K Quirke (1-1), A Carey (1-0), C McCarthy (0-2), K Hogan (0-2, 2f).

Scorers for DCU Dóchas Éireann: E Duggan (0-6, 4f), E Morrissey (0-1), J Dunne (0-1).

UCC: C Forde; R Corkery, J O’Gorman, S Leahy; J O’Sullivan, I Sheehan, L O’Mahony; K Horgan, E Mullins; K Hogan, E Cleary, C McCarthy; A Carey, K Quirke, S O’Leary.

Subs: E Jack for Carey (58), A Fennessy for O’Sullivan (61).

DCU DÓCHAS ÉIREANN: A Shiels; S Harding-Kenny, J Duffy, S McLaughlin; R Hartnett, AR Kennedy, R Ennis; J Dunne, N Hetherton; L Curran, O Lally, E Lawlor; E Morrissey, E Duggan, M Reilly.

Subs: K Kenny for R Ennis (HT).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry).

READ NOW
IE-logo

