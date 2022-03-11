AFLW season switch could force Irish players to choose between Gaelic or Aussie Rules

The next AFLW season could start in August, if all 18 clubs agree to new proposals by the AFL Commission, headed up by AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan.

This would mean that Irish players would have to make a decision on whether to play Gaelic Games in the summer with the All-Ireland Ladies Football and Camogie finals now in July or head Down Under for the Aussie Rules season for the Winter/Spring time in Australia.

The season switch would potentially cut down on injuries due to grounds hardened by the Australian summer.

But a shortened off-season in the coming months could also spell trouble for the Irish players as they manage the difficulties of being part-time athletes and returning in June for pre-season.

The AFL commission told clubs' presidents and CEOs in a meeting this week that it is seeking approval of the new proposal. One suggestion is the opening round of games would be scheduled on the bye weekend before the men’s finals series starts in September, with the AFLW Grand Final to be pencilled in for late November or early December.

Examiner Sport understands the move, which would avoid the huge Australian sporting season of Test Cricket and Tennis including the Australian Open, would be a much more lucrative proposal financially for all 18 clubs than the current agreements and media rights in place.

It would also see the women’s games clash with only nine Men’s games at the end of the AFL season compared to the current format which sees the conclusion of the AFLW season run up against the first three rounds of AFL games over the coming weeks.

The switch would also have to be ratified by Essendon, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide and Sydney Swans who have been confirmed to join the next AFLW season. If the proposal is passed to start this August, all four new clubs will be scrambling to get a full squad of players on board prior to the new season.