Weekend GAA previews: An All-Ireland final dress rehearsal in Tralee?

SATURDAY

Allianz Football League

Division 1

Armagh v Kildare, Athletic Grounds, 6pm (J. McQuillan, Cavan) Live BBC NI Player

There is plenty at stake here but given Kieran McGeeney managed three of the new Kildare backroom team and a handful of players there should be smiles. Kildare must be buzzing after breaking their 22-year duck against Dublin. Had this game come a week earlier, their momentum would have been difficult to counter but Armagh can keep themselves in the hunt for a final place.

Verdict: Kildare

Kerry v Mayo, Austin Stack Park 7.30pm (B. Cawley, Kildare) Live RTÉ2

Might we be talking here about not just a league final pairing but an All-Ireland too? Should they win their respective provinces and quarter-finals, they will be separated. Exactly who is more hurt from losing to Tyrone last year? Mayo’s defeat was more traumatic but there has been a maturity to their performances in their opening four games and Diarmuid O’Connor is in the form of his life. But after that sketchy opening draw with Kildare, Kerry have hardly put a foot wrong and their defence has made the biggest improvement.

Verdict: Kerry

Division 2

Down v Offaly, Páirc Esler 5pm (B. Judge, Sligo)

Both teams know it’s now or never. James McCartan will hope to have a sprinkling of Kilcoo players for this one, while Offaly will be encouraged if slightly upset by the end of their draw with Meath. Home advantage to count.

Verdict: Down

Division 3

Antrim v Longford, Corrigan Park 2.30pm (N. Cullen, Fermanagh)

The most competitive division by some distance and there should be little between these two by the end but it’s Antrim who should advance their promotion hopes.

Verdict: Antrim

Limerick v Westmeath, TUS Gaelic Grounds 7pm (A. Nolan, Wicklow)

It’s a desperate Westmeath that travel to Limerick. Back-to-back defeats after a promising start have dented their league hopes. Limerick know two wins from their last four games should be enough to go up but Westmeath’s greater need may tell here.

Verdict: Westmeath.

Littlewoods Camogie League

Division 1, Group 1

Tipperary v Dublin, The Ragg 2pm (L. Dempsey, Kilkenny)

Tipperary look the most improved team in the top flight and they are not going to let Dublin stand in their way of another win.

Verdict: Tipperary

Down v Offaly, Liatroim Fontenoys 2pm (G. Donegan, Dublin)

A difficult spring thus far for both teams although Offaly’s displays have been slightly better.

Verdict: Offaly

Division 1, Group 2

Cork v Kilkenny, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 2pm (J. McDonagh, Galway)

Cork look in mean form thus far and will see this top of the table clash as a chance to land a psychological blow against the Cats. They won’t get it all their own way but can take the points.

Verdict: Cork

Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds 4.30pm (J. Dermody, Westmeath)

Clare are slightly unlucky to find themselves without a point but can salvage something from their campaign here.

Verdict: Clare

SUNDAY

Allianz FL Division 1

Donegal v Monaghan, MacCumhaill Park 1.45pm (S. Hurson, Tyrone) Live TG4

Not the place a Monaghan team looking to end a winless run of four games want to be going. Besides against Tyrone in the 2018 championship, Fortress Ballybofey has remained intact and even without the Michaels, Langan and Murphy, the last day Donegal produced a terrific comeback victory there. Monaghan will brush off a bad day at the office against Kerry last Sunday week but they don’t have the ruthlessness to claim victory on this occasion.

Verdict: Donegal

Tyrone v Dublin, O’Neills Healy Park 3.45pm (B. Cassidy, Derry) Live TG4

So many eyes will be on this one as the current All-Ireland winning team have yet to shake their hangover while the side that won the previous six look so out of form it appears to be a malaise. There was a slight improvement in Dublin’s last outing in Newbridge and Tyrone are a team that often bring out the best in them. Neither outfit inspires confidence right now but there should be enough character in Dublin to pick up a first point.

Verdict: Draw

Allianz FL Division 2

Roscommon v Derry, Dr Hyde Park 2pm (S. Lonergan, Tipperary)

Promotion would appear to be a mini-tournament between Derry, Galway and Roscommon as they all face each other in the last three weekends. Derry have been winning games with a flourish but will have to be wary of Roscommon’s goal threat to keep their 100% record going.

Verdict: Derry

Meath v Cork, Páirc Tailteann 2pm (L. Devenney, Mayo) Deferred TG4

Morale and personnel levels are low and for Meath to lose their captain Shane McEntee to work commitments will come as a significant blow. Without several key defenders, Cork will be more porous at the back but if this develops into a shootout they won’t be perturbed.

Verdict: Cork

Galway v Clare, Tuam Stadium 2pm (C. Lane, Cork)

Bringing Clare to Tuam instead of Salthill is something Colm Collins’ side will relish and having seen the Banner hold Roscommon Galway will have to show the height of respect to their neighbours. Clare know they have to win to keep promotion dreams alive but Galway have that little more class.

Verdict: Galway

Allianz FL Division 3

Wicklow v Laois, Aughrim 2pm (C. Reilly, Meath)

The new management in Wicklow will hope to get a bounce here but Laois know the result here will go a long way to determining whether it’s a promotion or relegation battle they face in the subsequent two weekends.

Verdict: Laois

Fermanagh v Louth, Brewster Park 3.30pm (M. McNally, Monaghan)

Louth have to be commended for how they have resurrected their campaign after an iffy start but Fermanagh are threatening to do the same having beaten Laois. They may just have to settle for shared honours.

Verdict: Draw

Allianz FL Division 4

Sligo v London, Markievicz Park 12pm (T. Murphy, Galway)

With London a couple of points ahead of them, Sligo know they can afford to slip up and they shouldn’t.

Verdict: Sligo.

Carlow v Leitrim, Netwatch Cullen Park 2pm (J. Ryan, Cork)

Carlow have improved after a desperate start and yet Leitrim should have enough about them to make it another successful away day.

Verdict: Leitrim

Wexford v Waterford, Chadwicks Wexford Park 2pm(J. Hayes, Limerick)

Giving up goals like they did to Tipperary will worry Wexford manager Shane Roche but they can recover in this derby against Waterford who have yet to claim a win.

Verdict: Wexford

Cavan v Tipperary, Kingspan Breffni 2pm (K. Eannetta, Tyrone)

Tipperary have good memories of this venue and pulling off that win in Wexford gives them cause for encouragement. However, Cavan’s march to promotion is unlikely to be postponed.

Verdict: Cavan

Lidl Ladies National Football Division 1 relegation final

Waterford v Westmeath, Abbotstown 2pm (S. Curley, Galway)

Westmeath have the ability to put some disappointing displays behind them but Waterford were more competitive in Division 1B and that can translate here.

Verdict: Waterford