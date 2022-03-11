Weekend GAA previews: An All-Ireland final dress rehearsal in Tralee?

There is plenty at stake here but given Kieran McGeeney managed three of the new Kildare backroom team and a handful of players there should be smiles. Kildare must be buzzing after breaking their 22-year duck against Dublin. Had this game come a week earlier, their momentum would have been difficult to counter but Armagh can keep themselves in the hunt for a final place.
Kildare
Might we be talking here about not just a league final pairing but an All-Ireland too? Should they win their respective provinces and quarter-finals, they will be separated. Exactly who is more hurt from losing to Tyrone last year? Mayo’s defeat was more traumatic but there has been a maturity to their performances in their opening four games and Diarmuid O’Connor is in the form of his life. But after that sketchy opening draw with Kildare, Kerry have hardly put a foot wrong and their defence has made the biggest improvement.
Kerry
Both teams know it’s now or never. James McCartan will hope to have a sprinkling of Kilcoo players for this one, while Offaly will be encouraged if slightly upset by the end of their draw with Meath. Home advantage to count.
Down
The most competitive division by some distance and there should be little between these two by the end but it’s Antrim who should advance their promotion hopes.
Antrim
It’s a desperate Westmeath that travel to Limerick. Back-to-back defeats after a promising start have dented their league hopes. Limerick know two wins from their last four games should be enough to go up but Westmeath’s greater need may tell here.
Westmeath.
Tipperary look the most improved team in the top flight and they are not going to let Dublin stand in their way of another win.
Tipperary
A difficult spring thus far for both teams although Offaly’s displays have been slightly better.
Offaly
Cork look in mean form thus far and will see this top of the table clash as a chance to land a psychological blow against the Cats. They won’t get it all their own way but can take the points.
Cork
Clare are slightly unlucky to find themselves without a point but can salvage something from their campaign here.
Clare
Not the place a Monaghan team looking to end a winless run of four games want to be going. Besides against Tyrone in the 2018 championship, Fortress Ballybofey has remained intact and even without the Michaels, Langan and Murphy, the last day Donegal produced a terrific comeback victory there. Monaghan will brush off a bad day at the office against Kerry last Sunday week but they don’t have the ruthlessness to claim victory on this occasion.
Donegal
So many eyes will be on this one as the current All-Ireland winning team have yet to shake their hangover while the side that won the previous six look so out of form it appears to be a malaise. There was a slight improvement in Dublin’s last outing in Newbridge and Tyrone are a team that often bring out the best in them. Neither outfit inspires confidence right now but there should be enough character in Dublin to pick up a first point.
Draw
Promotion would appear to be a mini-tournament between Derry, Galway and Roscommon as they all face each other in the last three weekends. Derry have been winning games with a flourish but will have to be wary of Roscommon’s goal threat to keep their 100% record going.
Derry
Morale and personnel levels are low and for Meath to lose their captain Shane McEntee to work commitments will come as a significant blow. Without several key defenders, Cork will be more porous at the back but if this develops into a shootout they won’t be perturbed.
Cork
Bringing Clare to Tuam instead of Salthill is something Colm Collins’ side will relish and having seen the Banner hold Roscommon Galway will have to show the height of respect to their neighbours. Clare know they have to win to keep promotion dreams alive but Galway have that little more class.
Galway
The new management in Wicklow will hope to get a bounce here but Laois know the result here will go a long way to determining whether it’s a promotion or relegation battle they face in the subsequent two weekends.
Laois
Louth have to be commended for how they have resurrected their campaign after an iffy start but Fermanagh are threatening to do the same having beaten Laois. They may just have to settle for shared honours.
Draw
With London a couple of points ahead of them, Sligo know they can afford to slip up and they shouldn’t.
Sligo.
Carlow have improved after a desperate start and yet Leitrim should have enough about them to make it another successful away day.
Leitrim
Giving up goals like they did to Tipperary will worry Wexford manager Shane Roche but they can recover in this derby against Waterford who have yet to claim a win.
Wexford
Tipperary have good memories of this venue and pulling off that win in Wexford gives them cause for encouragement. However, Cavan’s march to promotion is unlikely to be postponed.
Cavan
Westmeath have the ability to put some disappointing displays behind them but Waterford were more competitive in Division 1B and that can translate here.
Waterford