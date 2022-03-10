Ennistymon CBS take aim at first leg of All-Ireland double against Laois's Heywood 

All-Ireland Schools Senior C football

Eoghan Cormican

While St Joseph’s Tulla were busy grabbing every available headline during their march to a historic first Harty Cup crown, working away quietly in the background was fellow Clare school Ennistymon CBS.

Tulla’s elimination at the All-Ireland semi-final stage last Saturday has seen the spotlight shift from east to west in the county as the students of Ennistymon attempt to create their own bit of history this weekend and next.

On Saturday at 2pm at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, the school will contest the All-Ireland Senior C football decider against Heywood Community School, hoping to complete the first half of a potentially unique double.

The following weekend then, these very same students will return inside the Duggan Park whitewash for the All-Ireland Senior C hurling final against Offaly’s Coláiste Naomh Cormac.

There are 20 dual players who tog for both hurling and football, with that number falling to around seven when it comes to dual players starting on both teams.

Provincial success in the two codes lent itself to a hectic match schedule either side of Christmas, with six games played - and won - between January 28 and March 5. Indeed, their two All-Ireland semi-finals arrived within the space of four days of each other, not that this quick turnaround made an iota of difference as Ennistymon had 15 to spare on the football side and 24 in the hurling.

The footballers' penultimate round win was somewhat dampened by the broken ankle sustained by forward Diarmuid Fahy, while Clare senior panellist Brendan Rouine is another who could miss tomorrow’s game because of a hamstring injury.

Maths and PE teacher Tara Rynne manages the footballers and is part of the hurling backroom team, while fellow teacher Jason Daffy looks after the hurlers and is a member of Rynne’s football management set-up.

Ennistymon CBS is one of three secondary schools in the town meaning they have far from exclusive access to the feeder clubs of Ennistymon, Inagh-Kilnamona, Corofin, Kilfenora, Liscannor, St Breckan’s, Kilmaley, and Miltown-Malbay.

“We probably weren't on the radar for a long time there because there was a lot happening in January and February, but I think now everyone has taken notice of us when talk of the double is on,” said Rynne.

“It would be a huge achievement to win both, probably one of the biggest achievements that a lot of us can hope for when you are involved in sport.”