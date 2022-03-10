Larry McCarthy: Smart sliotar will maintain 'integrity' of hurling

GAA President Larry McCarthy believes the development of hurling's new smart sliotar - believed to be a world first in terms of adding a microchip to a sports ball - is a giant step towards 'maintaining the integrity of the game'.

McCarthy and Sliotar Work Group chairman Ned Quinn this morning presided over the launch of the new ball which will be formally put into play for next month's U-20 hurling championships.

Talks about standardising the sliotar first began in 2003 and it's envisaged that exactly 20 years later, in 2023, the new microchipped balls will finally be introduced for senior inter-county activity.

The balls contain an embedded tag for traceability which will allow a matchday referee to perform a simple scanning procedure on a phone app to ensure that the ball meets all official specifications.

According to the work group, it should also help ensure appropriate labour practices where the sliotars are being produced and prevent misuse and counterfeiting of the sliotar official logo.

In practice, 24 unbranded sliotars from both O'Neills and PDMR (Greenfields) will be used in each of the upcoming U20 games.

"Hopefully it will be a step in the right direction in terms of maintaining the integrity of the game," said McCarthy, who defended the decision to hold off on using the new balls for senior inter-county games.

"We have to trial run it first to see if there's anything we might not have considered. You can't just land into a senior championship (with new balls), we need to trial it somewhere along the line and the U20 competition seems to be the appropriate place to start.

"Let's see how we get on in 2022 and if there's anything wrong or adjustments we have to make. We would like to standardise it across everybody eventually."

In rigorous testing between 2017 and 2021 - conducted by various players including former Tipperary goalkeeper Brendan Cummins and currently Dublin 'keeper Alan Nolan - it was concluded that there was no change of behaviour with the balls, that the chips were impact resistant and that players ultimately perceived no difference.

The tests conducted were in the area of feel, short passes and hand passes, long passes and specialised play.

The plan is to eventually introduce the balls at club level.

"Well you would expect that when players see that ball at inter-county level, then club players, and I'm chairman in my own club, I think they'll want that ball as well," said work group chairman Quinn, who explained that the new sliotars will be around a euro dearer to buy. "There will be a modest increase in the price but that's one of the reasons why when we're trialling it at U-20, the GAA will supply all of the balls. We don't envisage any chipped balls for club games or inter-county (senior) games so there'll be no increase in the cost of the balls to the clubs.

"But they'll have to come to the standard of specifications without the chip, which we will be testing.

"We do hope to have it in, or intend to have it in unless something goes wrong, for 2023 in all inter-county championships."