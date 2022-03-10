Team news: First start of campaign for Aidan O'Shea as Mayo make six changes 

Mayo manager James Horan has made six changes for the Allianz Football League clash with Kerry on Saturday evening (March 12th @7:30pm) at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

Breaffy custodian Robbie Hennelly returns in goal after picking up an injury in the warmup against Armagh, Padraig O'Hora comes into the full-back line in place of Westport's Rory Brickenden with Paddy Durcan getting the nod ahead of Sam Callinan in the half-back line.