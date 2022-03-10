Team news: First start of campaign for Aidan O'Shea as Mayo make six changes 

Mayo manager James Horan has made six changes for the Allianz Football League clash with Kerry on Saturday evening (March 12th @7:30pm) at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.
Breaffy custodian Robbie Hennelly returns in goal after picking up an injury in the warmup against Armagh, Padraig O'Hora comes into the full-back line in place of Westport's Rory Brickenden with Paddy Durcan getting the nod ahead of Sam Callinan in the half-back line.
Lee Keegan is named at full back with captain Stephen Coen manning the centre of the defence. Jordan Flynn and Matthew Ruane is the midfield pairing.
Up front, Horan has made three further changes with Aidan O'Shea getting his first start of the season after impressing off the bench, he replaces Fionn McDonagh in the half-forward line. Kilmeena's Jack Carney returns to the team and replaces Conor Loftus at right-half forward with Fergal Boland coming in at corner forward to replace Frank Irwin.
Referee for the game is Kildare's Brendan Cawley The match is live on RTÉ2.
R Hennelly; P O’Hora, L Keegan, M Plunkett, P Durcan, S Coen, O Mullin, J Flynn, M Ruane; D O’Connor, A O’Shea, J Carney, F Boland, A Orme, R O’Donoghue
R Byrne, D McHugh, B Harrison, E Hession, D McBrien, C O’Shea, K McLoughlin, P Towey, F McDonagh, C Loftus, F Irwin