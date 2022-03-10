Philly McMahon: Dublin disharmony rumour mill is false 

Philly McMahon has dismissed talk of a 'horrible, rotten culture' in the Dublin camp and described over the top criticism of manager Dessie Farrell as 'so harsh'.

Struggling Dublin will meet All-Ireland holders Tyrone on Sunday and could be relegated to Division 2 of the Allianz League if results go against them.

Boss Farrell has inevitably received flak from various quarters after four consecutive Division 1 defeats which has followed last year's failure to retain the Sam Maguire Cup.

But eight-time All-Ireland winner McMahon, who retired in December, said it has got to the point where much of the criticism is unfair and some of it simply untrue.

"I'll give you a story," said McMahon at the launch of Darkness into Light 2022. "I was sitting in my (work) reception one day and a woman walked in and said to me, 'Jesus, you know, it's a pity you lost last year and all'.

"I was, 'Ah yeah, yeah'. You just respect the conversation. She says, 'Yeah, I heard it was bad in the changing room and there were fallouts with Dessie and all'. And I'm looking at her going, 'You do know I'm a player and I was playing?!' She was convincing me and trying to tell me that these things are happening.

"I am, like, 'Oh yeah? Well, I never seen any of that'. She says, 'Oh, no, it happened, yeah. This is what happened'. I'm like, 'What you are on about? None of this is true'. So you get a lot of perceptions, don't you?"

McMahon only featured once for Dublin in 2021, as a substitute in the All-Ireland semi-final loss to Mayo, his 62nd Championship appearance. He said that, personally, it wasn't an enjoyable season for him because of that but revealed that it was a happy and well-run group overall.

Rumours of disharmony and unrest in the Dublin camp have been rife since the beginning of 2021 with incidents such as the breaking of Covid-19 restrictions, the absence of key players like Stephen Cluxton and Paul Mannion, and the more recent run of poor results, all feeding that rumour mill.

"The rumours that you are hearing, there is nothing to them," maintained McMahon. "You'd love a little juicy tagline, 'Ah, this is why the Dubs lost last year'. But they are false. Players that walked away, it was their time. Whether they couldn't commit because of work, whether they couldn't commit because of their age, whatever it may be, but there was no, 'I'm walking away because this Dublin team are not good enough, or because there is a horrible rotten culture'.

"There is none of that. There is none of that, so that is my honest opinion."

Asked about social media commentary about Farrell and his position in the wake of the poor start to 2022, McMahon blamed the mainstream media too.

"I think I need to ask youse that question, youse are the ones writing about it," said the Ballymun man. "It is obviously selling, isn't it? I think it's so harsh when you look at it.

"Even look at the top five counties competing for an All-Ireland this year, he (Farrell) has won more than them in two years and none of their heads are getting called for.

"There are managers there longer than Dessie and they haven't won anything.

"I just think the success Dublin have had is breeding this negativity in the energy around...or as I've said, the rumours that there's things going wrong in the camp.

"It's just the way GAA is going. We are a little bit behind other professional sports teams in that respect, in terms of the way society treats GAA players, but it's getting there and it's worrying."

On Dublin's relegation battle, McMahon said they still have the ability to stay up despite just three games remaining; away to Tyrone, home to Donegal and away to Monaghan.

"I think they have the capability of staying up and that, for me, is the gem. If I was there, I would be saying, 'Can we beat three northern teams in the last three games? And by getting those performances that will do us nicely going into the Championship'.

"The big thing for me this weekend is, they must not look beyond this weekend. Can they perform and can they fight for each other to get the performance? Relegation should not even be in the vocabulary of the Dublin setup right now. If it is then there is a danger they will fall into that trap of making it happen."

