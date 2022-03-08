Moving weekend in the Allianz Football Leagues

Division 1.

Five-year average (2016-20) points to qualify for final: 9.8.

Five-year average points total to avoid relegation: 5.6

If there are winners of Saturday night’s Kerry-Mayo game in Tralee, they will take a major step towards the final.

Unbeaten so far, victory for either would bring them to nine points but not yet secure a final spot as Armagh and Donegal are both on five points. Defeat for Dublin, who are currently pointless against Tyrone combined with a victory for Kildare in Armagh would relegate Dessie Farrell’s side. Another loss for Monaghan against Donegal in Ballybofey combined with Kildare and Tyrone victories and they will find themselves stranded, three points from safety.

Division 2.

Five-year average points to be promoted (second place): 10.

Five-year average points total to avoid relegation: 5.6

A three-horse race for promotion, Derry and Galway both on eight points followed by Roscommon on seven. This weekend’s clash between Roscommon and Derry in Dr Hyde Park is the start of the clashes between the top three - Derry host Galway on Sunday week and Roscommon are at home to Galway on the final day on March 27. On four points, Clare are in limbo between the promotion and relegation races but are slightly closer to the latter and likely need another couple of points to secure their Division 2 status and a second bite of the cherry in the All-Ireland SFC. The bottom four of Meath, Cork, Down and Offaly have only five points between them, Meath marginally ahead following their draws with Down and Offaly. Their score difference is notably better than the other three who are all on one point. This is truly a survival weekend as Down welcome Offaly to Newry on Saturday followed by Cork’s visit to Navan on Sunday. As the prospect of the Tailteann Cup looms large for the strugglers, Cork host Down the following Sunday and finish their campaign away to Offaly on March 27.

Division 3.

Five-year average points to be promoted (second place): 9.6.

Five-year average points total to avoid relegation: 5.4

Save for Wicklow who will be concentrating on staying up, every participant in this division is still in the reckoning for promotion and securing a qualifier spot in the championship. Each team has lost at least once with Limerick currently heading the division on six points. Antrim, Fermanagh and Louth are all on five points with Antrim shading second place on score difference. Lose to Limerick on Saturday evening and Westmeath’s promotion ambitions will be all but gone. Having started their campaign promisingly, back-to-back defeats to Louth and Longford have knocked them.

Division 4.

Five-year average points to be promoted (second place): 11.

As expected, it’s a case of Cavan plus one being promoted. Beat Tipperary at home this weekend and Mickey Graham’s outfit are virtually assured of Division 3 football in 2023. They boast a 100% record thus far with the chasing pack led by London on six points, Tipperary on five and Sligo and Leitrim both on four.