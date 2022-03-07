Con O'Callaghan set to miss Dublin's crucial trip to Tyrone

Con O’Callaghan is not expected to be fit for Dublin’s crucial Division 1 game against Tyrone in Omagh on Sunday.

While James McCarthy could make his first league appearance of the season in O’Neills Healy Park, Cuala man O’Callaghan is still nursing a lower leg injury sustained in a challenge game against Roscommon in January.

Victory for Kildare against Armagh combined with a defeat to Tyrone will see Dublin relegated to Division 2 for the first time since 2007 when they finished fifth in Division 1 but demoted as the league format was reformatted.

McCarthy was in action for his club Ballymun Kickhams this past weekend and would be a timely addition as Dublin look to pick up their first win. Eoin Murchan, Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne, Cormac Costello, and Paddy Small are among the other absentees.

Speaking after the defeat to Kildare last Sunday week, manager Dessie Farrell hoped the gap week would alleviate Dublin’s injury list. “Our hand is forced a little bit because some of those lads are out - but nothing long-term. I think we’re just unfortunate at the minute that we have a spate of them. Some soft tissue, others contact injuries. But we’ve a window now of two weeks and that should help a little to alleviate the pressure.”

Meanwhile, Cork have made it a bye law that the number on the back of jerseys must be distinct. The Killeagh proposal, which was passed by clubs and will go forward to either a Special Congress later this or Annual Congress in 12 months’ time, will at the very least be enacted in the county.

Bye law 41 states “jersey numbers must be clearly legible to match officials, spectators (including TV/livestream viewers) and relevant media personnel, in daylight and under floodlights. The CCC (or committee-in-charge) may require a club to create a clear number zone on the back of the jersey if this is considered necessary.”

Elsewhere, east Galway clubs are believed to have received support from other units in protecting the current structure of the county’s senior hurling championship. Galway have to lose eight clubs from their 24-team competition by next year.

The board had made an application to Central Council last week for a derogation of rule in the hope they would be able to postpone the cull. However, their proposal was overwhelmingly rejected and they must know enforce a 16-team championship in 2023.