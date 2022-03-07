Munster GAA chiefs gear up for challenges of new championship timeframes

The Munster Council is gearing up for its busiest April ever, with provincial championship games down for decision scheduled for 18 of the 30 days in the month.

The split season has moved intercounty games to spring rather than summer, which means “there are games scheduled for April 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 30,” says Munster Council secretary Kieran Leddy.

“And on some of those days there’ll be more than one game.

“It’s going to be extremely busy, and that number of games puts a lot of pressures on the referees administration committee, for instance, when it comes to appointing officials for all of those games.

“Obviously you need a full team of officials for each game, and the committee is up to the job, but they’re going to be very busy as well.

“The easy thing for us to would be to run knock-out championship formats at minor and U20 level, but unfortunately that wouldn’t do much for the development of players at that level, which is what those grades are there for.

“Therefore in all championships apart from U20 football - which has a development league anyway - players get a number of games. That increases the number of games we organise, and because of the split season the window is far more condensed than it used to be.

“But it’s a balance between what we can physically manage and what we can do to provide games that allow players to develop and progress.”

The underage championships being run off earlier put a particular squeeze on the schedule, he adds.

“We’re well into the planning stage, we’re back and forth with Croke Park on ticketing matters, we’ve done safety audits of the venues, but I think the biggest headache is that we’re playing minor and U20 football and hurling in April.

“ Pre-covid the timetable would have been U20 football in April, minor football in May, senior hurling and football, and minor hurling, in May and June, and then the U20 hurling in July.

“That spread it over a few months, whereas now it’s more or less all in April and the first two weeks in May.

“So we’ll have matches on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in April, and weekends. It’s going to be extremely busy for us, and that’ll be a challenge.”

One lingering effect of the pandemic will help, however.

“The big change is that we’re cashless with the tickets,” says Leddy.

“That takes the pressure of managing cash away from the venues and makes the games easier to manage overall.

“It’s a big assistance - it’d be very difficult to manage all those games at once as we would have had to do before the pandemic.

“In fact, in 2020 we were proposing to go cashless at our senior championship games anyway, we’d started that process but then the pandemic came along and everyone got used to operating without cash anyway.

“We’ll be working with all counties to make sure that message gets out there, but it’s been in place for the league anyway, and there have been some big attendances involved already - 15,000 at Limerick-Galway, 12,000 at Cork-Galway, 6,000 at Waterford-Tipperary, 10,000 at Clare-Limerick, and all of those done without cash.

“That helps because we can focus on other issues. For instance, whether there are 300 people at a game or 3,000 there’s a level of stewarding needed, there’s a technological requirement in terms of scanning tickets and so on. There are match programmes needed for every game as well, and there’s a short turnaround for those. So it’s going to be busy.”