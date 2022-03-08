The Allianz hurling league's problems are fundamental: structures and scheduling 

It’s largely been an Allianz Hurling League to forget. Yes, weather conditions at this time of year can, and will be, a mitigating factor but the league's problems are fundamental: structural and scheduling.

Cork are enjoying the best spring in years and yet Limerick’s odds to complete the three-in-a-row have shifted little from the 8/13 that was offered after they beat Cork last August. Despite not winning any of their four games, Limerick are still odds-on at 4/5 to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Few are buying what they are seeing in a competition that, if it isn’t phony, has been lacking in cut and thrust.

But why exactly?

Condensed season.

It’s three years since the last standalone league final was played (the 2020 Munster SHC quarter-final between Limerick and Clare doubled up as the Division 1 decider). The last great final? You’d have to go back to the 2016 clashes between Clare and Waterford. The replay won by Clare came a full four weeks before the counties renewed acquaintances in a Munster semi-final where Waterford exacted their revenge. This year’s final comes just two weeks before Cork host Limerick and Waterford entertain Tipperary. Don’t be surprised if a team takes a fall on Sunday week or in a league semi-final. As Liam Sheedy said on RTÉ’s League Sunday, there isn’t a great incentive in reaching this year’s final when all but Clare in the Liam MacCarthy Cup are playing Easter weekend. “If you lose a league final, two weeks to build yourself up again is really short and likewise if you win a league everybody knows how you play,” he warned.

One of the major concerns for John Kiely this year was the proximity of the league final to the provincial championship.

Not that Limerick’s displays have followed accordingly but they have been indifferent.

League after league.

You can’t directly compare the Allianz League with the provincial round-robin in quality because of what’s at stake but in shape and size they are almost identical – well, the Leinster SHC is also a six-team competition. One league following another, it should be little surprise that the national version, which carries little consequence for the mainstays of the Liam MacCarthy Cup, is becoming more marginalised. Hurling will trump football for people’s attention from the middle of April to the start of June but there is little to be excited about as the league reaches its conclusion. Three of the last six round games on Sunday week are either real or virtual dead rubbers.

What’s the point?

For the second year in a row, Antrim have put in some fine displays against bigger teams, especially at home. Despite losing all four games, the aggregate score against is just 10 points whereas for Laois above them is 53 points. If there was a bonus points system, Antrim wouldn’t find themselves bottom of Division 1, Group B and contemplating a relegation play-off. However, the only game that was going to matter was last weekend's clash with Laois - where the Midlanders prevailed. They repeated the trick they performed against Antrim in last year’s championship having been hammered by Wexford by 20 points. The latest win over The Saffrons came three weeks after Waterford demolished them by 33 points. Laois’ powers of recovery deserve to be acknowledged and maybe Antrim were naïve to think that being more competitive against established teams counts for something when it doesn’t. But there is no question Antrim offered more to this league.

Unfair format.

Noting that Division 1, Group B was the weaker of the two top sections last year, the GAA mixed up the pair this season but it left a 2021 Christy Ring Cup team (Offaly) thrown into a cauldron featuring three Munster and two Leinster counties. It looked brutally tough and so it turned out. The hope is these experiences will stand to them in the Joe McDonagh Cup but like that competition, created only four years ago, there would seem a strong argument for another level to the league where developing counties would face one another with the best side earning the right to knock-out spots against stronger teams.