Hurling Talking Points: Casey loss felt as Kiely's inside line fails to hum

Casey needed, but Kiely won’t rush recovery

John Kiely is not a manager who will rush a player back – look at how he allowed Cian Lynch enjoyed his Fitzgibbon Cup experience even when Limerick were in need of steering earlier in this campaign. However, he will be hoping Peter Casey’s powers of recovery afford him a chance to see some of the forthcoming championship given his inside forward line isn’t exactly humming.

Cathal O’Neill fared okay against Clare but this was another day to forget for Aaron Gillane who was whipped off at half-time against Wexford and was sent off here, becoming the third Limerick forward to be shown a red card in as many games.

Seamus Flanagan hasn’t had a great spring while fringe players like Pat Ryan, Adam English, Darren O’Connell and Adam English haven’t really made enough of an impact. Coming on as a substitute in Ennis, Graeme Mulcahy should be sharper come the Cork game on Easter weekend but will be seen more as a finisher than a starter?

Casey’s return will be warmly welcomed and there has been chatter of a May return but Kiely wasn’t giving anything away. “Listen, Peter’s on a different journey. He has a good way to go yet and Barry Murphy with him but they’re making progress, we’re very happy with the work they’re doing so they’re making really good progress at the minute.”

John Fogarty

Walsh Park was a dry run for six weeks' time

Time is getting short now to the championship. Which means that managers have to mesh league form with championship prospects.

Waterford and Tipperary showed the different challenges involved yesterday. Waterford boss Liam Cahill acknowledged that they’re trying to keep a good run of form going into the Munster championship: “Every team is working to that.

“They have to, it just doesn’t work like that anymore with the way the championship is structured. It’s very hard to fix things midstream, in the middle of a championship, if they go wrong. You have to be fully ready when it comes to it, week after week.

“We have to be the best we can be each day and take the learnings from each match.

“Hopefully we’ll arrive here in good shape in six weeks’ time - it’ll be a different atmosphere, different pace, but it is what it is today, a prep game for six weeks’ time.”

For Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar it was the opposite - Sunday was about rinsing a bad defeat out of the system.

“We won't be making excuses for the last 15 minutes of our display, we'll just have to learn from it and we have to improve and get better quickly, because this is coming down the line in six weeks' time.

“Maybe in hindsight if we'd continued on the way we had been going and maybe snuck a closer game, we might have been thinking that we're closer to Waterford than we were. But we've a lot of work to try and catch up to where they are.”

Michael Moynihan

Tight schedule set to hurt Dubs

The condensed season and earlier than normal start to the Championship could cost the Dublin hurlers in a big way. They're currently without six starters from last July's Leinster final - Eoghan O'Donnell, Daire Gray, Liam Rushe, Cian Boland, Mark Schutte and Cian O'Sullivan - because of injuries. With the Championship starting this year on April 16, a number of them may not make it back in time.

Boland, Schutte and O'Sullivan made up Dublin's entire full-forward line against Kilkenny in last year's Leinster final. Manager Mattie Kenny has used just 22 players in the league - compared to Kilkenny's 29 - and he said that's a deliberate tactic as he looks towards next month's Leinster opener against Laois.

"We didn't want to be chopping and changing too much," said Kenny. "We wanted to keep the backbone of the team in place so the younger guys would settle into a settled team and we'd get to see what level they're at, which is a very good level over the last number of weeks in fairness. We're happy with the way the league has gone for us and we're happy with the way we've approached it."

Paul Keane

Horgan still setting the Cork standard

Another hefty total from Cork’s Patrick Horgan on Saturday evening in Páirc Uí Chaoimh (1-13). We almost gloss over it now, we have become so accustomed to seeing his class and high conversion rate. He scored 1-3 from play, nine frees were rifled over from all different positions and he landed one 65.

His 27th-minute goal was a game-changer, registered at a time when Galway had worked their way back into contention, trailing 0-7 to 0-8 in this Allianz Hurling League Division 1A fourth round clash.

Green flags were scarce in this contest, so one was always going to be a big score. It came as a result of a turnover after the talisman forced Galway to cough up possession and it reaped rewards.

He still had plenty of work to do. Although surrounded by defenders, he had the ability to break free and coolly finish to the net.

Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston said Horgan constantly maintains his high standards.

“That is Hoggie. When he gets the ball there is a good chance he will score. We have grown to expect them and when he does it you say, sure that is only Hoggie. If someone else does it, it is fantastic. That is the standard he sets for himself.”

Therese O’Callaghan