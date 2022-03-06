Barrs, Ballincollig and Nemo make winning starts to new season

Barrs, Ballincollig and Nemo make winning starts to new season

Luke Connolly had three points as Nemo Rangers defeated Clonakilty in their opening game of the Cork Credit Unions county football league. 

Sun, 06 Mar, 2022 - 15:48
Ger McCarthy

A new season of Cork Credit Unions county football league action began with St. Finbarr’s, Ballincollig and Nemo Rangers amongst the weekend’s winners.

In Group A of the Division 1 League, reigning county champions St. Finbarr’s edged Éire Óg 3-5 to 0-13 in Ovens on Saturday afternoon. The Barr’s netted a goal inside the opening minute before their opponents recovered to lead 0-6 to 1-2 after quarter of an hour.

A second goal enabled the visitors retake the lead, 2-3 to 0-7, at the break prior to a third green flag immediately after the restart. Éire Óg chipped away at their opponents and drew level 0-13 to 3-4 only to lose out to a late St. Finbarr’s match-winning point.

Ben Grogan (2-1), Denis O’Brien (1-1), Ian O’Callaghan, Enda Dennehy and Ryan Scully (0-1 each) provided the winners scores with Daniel Goulding (0-6), Eoin O’Shea, Rian O’Flynn (0-2 each), Dylan Foley, Kevin Hallissey and Ronan O’Toole (0-1 each) on the Éire Óg scoresheet.

On Sunday, Ballincollig proved too strong for Mallow and registered a 1-9 to 0-7 victory despite Pa Herlihy, Ryan Harkin (0-2 each), Sean McDonnell, Jack Dillon and Michael O’Rourke (0-1 each) replying for the latter.

Also in Group A, Liam O’Sullivan, Robbie Cotter, Adam Hennessy, Luke O’Herlihy and Simon Falvey scores weren’t enough to prevent St. Michael’s from losing 2-13 to 0-9 at home to Fermoy. Kiskeam had two points to spare in their 1-12 to 1-10 group win at home to Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh.

Group B of the Division 1 League began on Saturday with Carbery Rangers hosting Carrigaline. It took a late Daragh Hayes free to earn the west Cork club a share of the spoils on an afternoon the young forward finished with (0-5, 0-4f). Darragh King’s 54th minute goal pushed Carrigaline 1-6 to 0-7 ahead but Carbery Rangers staged a late comeback and earned a point following a 0-9 to 1-6 draw.

Brian Hodnett (0-2), Paul Hodnett and Peadar O’Rourke were Rangers’ other scorers while Darragh King (1-0), Kevin O’Reilly, David Drake (0-2 each), Luke Cooper Boyle and Stephen Dwane (0-1 each) were on target for Carrigaline.

In the same group, Nemo Rangers got their campaign off to a winning start courtesy of a 0-10 to 0-3 success at home to Clonakilty. Luke Connolly (0-3, 0-2f), Ronan Dalton, Ross Corkery, Conor Horgan (0-2 each) and Ciaran McCartan (0-1) provided Nemo’s scores. Conor Daly, Brian White and Jack Cowhig were on the mark for Clonakilty.

Elsewhere in Group B, Clyda Rovers edged Ilen Rovers 0-9 to 0-8 in Rath. Dan O’Callaghan was on top form for the winners, contributing 0-6 of his team’s total. Sean Kelly, Kevin Graham and Cormac O’Reilly (0-1 each) were Clyda’s other scorers in a fixture Dan Mac Eoin contributed the bulk of Ilen’s points.

Eoin Delaney (1-1), Fiachra Lynch, John Cottrell (0-3 each) and Darragh Crowley (0-1) were on target in Valley Rovers’ 1-8 to 0-7 victory away to Douglas. O’Donovan Rossa and Cill na Martra’s scheduled Group B game was postponed.

More in this section

First win of the season for Cork Ladies, relegation decider beckons for Waterford First win of the season for Cork Ladies, relegation decider beckons for Waterford
Clare v Limerick - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Kiely vows Limerick are working hard to overcome 'dip in form'
Clare v Limerick - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Kiely and Limerick draw comfort from share of spoils with Clare
<p>Sarsfields players, from left, Cora Kenny, Shannon Corcoran, Rachel Murray, Tara Kenny, Siobhán McGrath, Orlaith McGrath, Maria Cooney, Joanne Daly, and Clodagh McGrath celebrate after their side's victory in the AIB All-Ireland Senior Camogie Club Championship final against Oulart the Ballagh</p>

Magician McGrath conjures up greatest trick for Sarsfields

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices