Barrs, Ballincollig and Nemo make winning starts to new season

A new season of Cork Credit Unions county football league action began with St. Finbarr’s, Ballincollig and Nemo Rangers amongst the weekend’s winners.

In Group A of the Division 1 League, reigning county champions St. Finbarr’s edged Éire Óg 3-5 to 0-13 in Ovens on Saturday afternoon. The Barr’s netted a goal inside the opening minute before their opponents recovered to lead 0-6 to 1-2 after quarter of an hour.

A second goal enabled the visitors retake the lead, 2-3 to 0-7, at the break prior to a third green flag immediately after the restart. Éire Óg chipped away at their opponents and drew level 0-13 to 3-4 only to lose out to a late St. Finbarr’s match-winning point.

Ben Grogan (2-1), Denis O’Brien (1-1), Ian O’Callaghan, Enda Dennehy and Ryan Scully (0-1 each) provided the winners scores with Daniel Goulding (0-6), Eoin O’Shea, Rian O’Flynn (0-2 each), Dylan Foley, Kevin Hallissey and Ronan O’Toole (0-1 each) on the Éire Óg scoresheet.

On Sunday, Ballincollig proved too strong for Mallow and registered a 1-9 to 0-7 victory despite Pa Herlihy, Ryan Harkin (0-2 each), Sean McDonnell, Jack Dillon and Michael O’Rourke (0-1 each) replying for the latter.

Also in Group A, Liam O’Sullivan, Robbie Cotter, Adam Hennessy, Luke O’Herlihy and Simon Falvey scores weren’t enough to prevent St. Michael’s from losing 2-13 to 0-9 at home to Fermoy. Kiskeam had two points to spare in their 1-12 to 1-10 group win at home to Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh.

Group B of the Division 1 League began on Saturday with Carbery Rangers hosting Carrigaline. It took a late Daragh Hayes free to earn the west Cork club a share of the spoils on an afternoon the young forward finished with (0-5, 0-4f). Darragh King’s 54th minute goal pushed Carrigaline 1-6 to 0-7 ahead but Carbery Rangers staged a late comeback and earned a point following a 0-9 to 1-6 draw.

Brian Hodnett (0-2), Paul Hodnett and Peadar O’Rourke were Rangers’ other scorers while Darragh King (1-0), Kevin O’Reilly, David Drake (0-2 each), Luke Cooper Boyle and Stephen Dwane (0-1 each) were on target for Carrigaline.

In the same group, Nemo Rangers got their campaign off to a winning start courtesy of a 0-10 to 0-3 success at home to Clonakilty. Luke Connolly (0-3, 0-2f), Ronan Dalton, Ross Corkery, Conor Horgan (0-2 each) and Ciaran McCartan (0-1) provided Nemo’s scores. Conor Daly, Brian White and Jack Cowhig were on the mark for Clonakilty.

Elsewhere in Group B, Clyda Rovers edged Ilen Rovers 0-9 to 0-8 in Rath. Dan O’Callaghan was on top form for the winners, contributing 0-6 of his team’s total. Sean Kelly, Kevin Graham and Cormac O’Reilly (0-1 each) were Clyda’s other scorers in a fixture Dan Mac Eoin contributed the bulk of Ilen’s points.

Eoin Delaney (1-1), Fiachra Lynch, John Cottrell (0-3 each) and Darragh Crowley (0-1) were on target in Valley Rovers’ 1-8 to 0-7 victory away to Douglas. O’Donovan Rossa and Cill na Martra’s scheduled Group B game was postponed.