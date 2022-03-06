Magician McGrath conjures up greatest trick for Sarsfields

AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Championship final

Sarsfields (Galway) 3-12

Oulart-The Ballagh (Wexford) 4-5

A scintillating performance by pocket rocket Siobhán McGrath sealed victory for Sarsfields over Oulart-The Ballagh in the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Championship final at Croke Park

McGrath scored 1-7 with her goal coming into the same Davin Stand end in which she rattled to net to snatch All-Ireland glory for Galway last September

The winners needed every bit of McGrath's magic as Oulart-The Ballagh, who had dethroned the Galwegians in the 2020 decider played just before Christmas, would not go away, even though they were living on scraps at times with Niamh McGrath and Sarah Spellman dominating around the middle third.

Ursula Jacob pointed a 45 for the Wexford champions in the fifth minute but by that stage, Sarsfields already had 1-2 on the board, with McGrath hitting a goal and a point.

The goal arrived in the third minute, McGrath rounding Aideen Brennan and placing a shot to the far corner. Her sister Orlaith also found the target as Sarsfields looked to create plenty of space in attack so as to use their speed.

Oulart-The Ballagh were handed a lifeline after a quarter of an hour. There was certainly an element of fortune to Shelly Kehoe’s 15th minute goal as her shot for a point dropped just under the crossbar as goalkeeper Laura Glynn collided with the upright while attempting to keep it out, just seconds after she had made an excellent save from Leanne Nolan.

Back came Sarsfields, and a 26th minute goal arrived from the unlikeliest of sources in Tara Kenny, who soloed in from the right. Her shot slipped from the grasp of Lauren Sinnott and crept into the corner of the net. Four minutes later, Sinnott made a double save from Sarah Spellman and Shannon Corcoran but was helpless when Cora Kenny finished the rebound

But back came Oulart-The Ballagh with Úna Leacy blasting to the roof of the net to make it 3-6 to 2-4 at half-time.

Siobhán McGrath clipped over two quick points before Anais Curran buried a fantastic goal with a second attempt in the 38th minute to put four points between them.

But Sarsfields were determined to keep driving on They put the affair to bed in clinical fashion, with Siobhán McGrath, in particular, firing some outstanding scores from play, while also deadly accurate from placed balls.

Four points in a row doubled the margin and though Stacey Kehoe pointed with eight minutes of normal time remaining, Sarsfields defended resolutely.

Leacy bagged her second goal from a 20m free that was deflected to the net as the game ticked into injury time but it was too late to prevent the trophy heading west.

Scorers for Sarsfields: S McGrath (1-7, 4fs); C Kenny (1-1); T Kenny (1-0); O McGrath (0-2); N McGrath, K Donohue (0-1 each)

Scorers for Oulart-the-Ballagh: Ú Leacy (2-0, 1g f); U Jacob (0-3, 2fs, 1 45); Shelly Kehoe, A Curran (1-0 each); Stacey Kehoe (0-2).

SARSFIELDS: L Glynn, R Kelly, L Ward, K Gallagher, M Cooney, T Kenny, J Daly, S Spellman, N McGrath, K Donohue, C McGrath, O McGrath, S Corcoran, S McGrath, C Kenny.

Subs: R Murray for Corcoran (50), C Cahalan for C McGrath (60+1)

OULART-THE BALLAGH: Lauren Sinnott, M O’Dowd, A Brennan, K Roche, A Dunne, C Storey, M Leacy, Stacey Kehoe, A Curran, K Gallagher, Shelly Kehoe, Louise Sinnott, L Nolan, Ú Leacy, U Jacob.

Subs: Siobhán Sinnott for Nolan (47), Shauna Sinnott for Louise Sinnott (47)

Referee: Ray Kelly (Kildare)