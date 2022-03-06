First win of the season for Cork Ladies, relegation decider beckons for Waterford

Katie Quirke’s first-minute goal proved the difference at MTU as Waterford must now turn their attentions to a play-off against Westmeath.
First win of the season for Cork Ladies, relegation decider beckons for Waterford

Cork's Abbie O'Mahony in a tussle for possession with Waterford's Laura Mulcahy, during their Lidl National Football League Division 1 clash at MTU.

Sun, 06 Mar, 2022 - 17:28
Anthony Newman, MTU Cork

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1B

Cork 1-14 

Waterford 0-14 

Orla Finn scored seven points to secure their first win in Division 1B of the Lidl National Football League - and send Waterford into a relegation decider.

Katie Quirke’s first-minute goal proved the difference at MTU as Waterford must now turn their attentions to a play-off against Westmeath.

Quirke had the ball in the net after 24 seconds and it meant that Waterford were always chasing the game. 

Kellyann Hogan hit 10 points for the losers but time and again her best efforts were cancelled out by strikes from Finn.

Katie Murray got Waterford’s first point from play in the 11th minute but Finn scored to ensure Cork took a 1-3 to 0-3 lead at the water break.

Finn increased Cork’s advantage on the resumption before Aine O’Neill put just a goal between the teams again. But Cork opened up with three points in three minutes- Abbie O’Mahony, Finn and Quirke on target to make it 1-7 to 0-4.

Then Waterford had the ball in the back of the net but the referee had blown the whistle for a free in the build-up. 

Two late pointed frees from Hogan left Waterford 1-8 to 0-6 adrift at half-time.

Finn got the first score of the second-half with Aoife Murray replying for Waterford. And further scores from O’Mahony and Finn had Cork, 1-12 to 0-7, ahead at the second water break.

Two more frees from Hogan gave Waterofd hope and with five minutes to go it was 1-14 to 0-9. However, Waterford finished strongly with three from Hogan helping to reduce the gap. With time running out they had two goal chances, Chloe Fennell hit the post and Martina O’Brien saved well from Aoife Murray as Cork hung on for the win, and safety.

Scorers for Cork: O Finn (0-7, 3f), K Quirke (1-2), A O’Mahony (0-3), L Coppinger (0-1), L Fitzgerald (0-1).

Scorers for Waterford: K Hogan (0-10, 9f), K Murray (0-1), A O’Neill (0-1), A Murray (0-1), R Tobin (0-1).

CORK: M O’Brien; D Kinry, R Phelan, M Cahalane; L O’Mahony, M Duggan, E O’Shea; A Hutchings, S Kelly; E Cleary, L Coppinger, A O’Mahony; R Leahy, K Quirke, O Finn.

Subs: S Leahy for Phelan (40), L Fitzgerald for Coppinger (40), A Kelleher for Kinry (45), S O’Leary for Cleary (45), C McCarthy for Kelly (45), E Spillane for Finn (50), M O’Callaghan for Hutchings (50), O Farmer for Cahalane (50), F Ahern for R Leahy (57), A O’Sullivan for Quirke (57).

WATERFORD: E Gallagher; C Murray, C McGrath, A O’Neill; A Mullaney, Karen McGrath, L Cusack; E Murray, L Mulcahy; B McMaugh, H Power, M Wall; K Murray, K Hogan, Kate McGrath.

Subs: A Murray for C Murray (30), C Fennell for Kate McGrath (40), L McGregor for Wall (40), A Waring for Mullaney (50), R Tobin for O’Neill (57).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry).

More in this section

Clare v Limerick - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Kiely and Limerick draw comfort from share of spoils with Clare
Colm Doyle and Damien Comer 6/3/2022 Galway footballers march closer to top-flight return
Sinead Moran celebrates with the trophy 6/3/2022 Ruthless Rynagh’s secure two-in-a-row
<p>Limerick manager John Kiely before the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match against Clare at Cusack Park in Ennis</p>

Kiely vows Limerick are working hard to overcome 'dip in form'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices