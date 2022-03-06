Ruthless Rynagh’s secure two-in-a-row

St. Rynagh's celebrate their victory in the AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Championship Final against Salthill Knocknacarra 

Sun, 06 Mar, 2022 - 15:48
Daragh Ó Conchúir, at Croke Park

AIB All-Ireland Club Camogie intermediate final

St Rynagh’s (Offaly) 5-14 

Salthill-Knocknacarra (Galway) 2-6 

Two goals from Siobhán Flannery and a second consecutive player-of-the-match return by Kate Kenny in All-Irelands were among the many highlights as St Rynagh’s made it back-to-back AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie titles at Croke Park on Sunday. It always looked like a stiff task for Salthill-Knocknacarra against the hot favourites, with their joint captain Orla Callanan missing out due to a cruciate knee ligament injury.

It got even more difficult when Flannery snuck in behind the Galway city side’s defensive cover in the fifth minute to goal after good work from Linda Sullivan and when Emma Madden received her marching orders for a second yellow card offence in the 22nd minute, there was no way back for the Galway side.

Further goals from Kenny, Mairéad Daly and Katie O'Connell sealed their win, the title and promotion to senior ranks next season

Scorers for St Rynagh's: K Kenny 1-9(0-fs); S Flannery 2-0; M Daly, K O’Connell 1-0 each; E Corcoran, G Dolan, R Egan, L Sullivan, S Hanamy 0-1 each

Scorers for Salthill-Knocknacarra: S McGinley 1-1; L Kelly 0-3(2fs); A Griffin 1-0; A Kelly, E Hayes 0-1 each 

ST RYNAGH’S: E Gilligan, S Moran, E Sullivan, M Doorley, E Corcoran, G Dolan, K O’Connell, H Dolan, R Egan, L Sullivan, S Hanamy, M Daly, L Mannion, K Kenny, S Flannery. 

Subs: L Flannery for S Flannery (45), C O’Connell for Doorley (48), A O’Regan for Sullivan (48), A McLoughlin for H Dolan (52), R Daly for O’Connell (52) 

SALTHILL-KNOCKNACARRA: V Flanagan, S Donnellan, E Madden, F Kelly, A Joyce, A Keane, C Murray, S Divilly, L Kelly, C Keane, A Griffin, J O’Flaherty, A Kelly, S McGinley, E Hayes. 

Subs: I Morrison for O’Flaherty (39), M Murray for Joyce (48), F O’Sullivan for Donnellan (52), H Hernon for A Kelly (59)

