Cavan comeback maintains promotion charge against 14-man Sligo

Cavan's cause was boosted by a 38th-minute red card for Sligo's David Quinn
Cavan comeback maintains promotion charge against 14-man Sligo

Paddy Lynch's goal was the turning point for Cavan

Sun, 06 Mar, 2022 - 15:42
Liam Maloney, Markievicz Park

Allianz FL Division 4: Sligo 0-10 Cavan 1-13 

CAVAN maintained their surge for an immediate return to Division 3 when they clocked up a fourth win of the campaign — a deserving six-point defeat of 14-man Sligo at Markievicz Park.

Although Cavan's second-half recovery was notable – they overturned a four-point interval deficit – their cause was boosted by a 38th-minute red card for Sligo's David Quinn.

Within two minutes of this dismissal the eventual winners had a player black-carded, Michael Argue, but this sanction was later cancelled out by Sligo's Sean Carrabine being sent to the sin bin – which left Sligo down to 13 players for a 10-minute period.

Paddy Lynch's fortuitous goal after 63 minutes was the game's turning point from a Cavan perspective – it put the Ulster side ahead for the first time, 1-7 to 0-8.

Mickey Graham's side powered on, with wing-back Oisin Kiernan kicking two excellent points and Gearóid McKiernan adding to his tally – Cavan's talisman finished with 0-5.

Sligo's best work was in the first half. It was initially low-scoring – the opening 22 minutes produced just four scores, 0-2 apiece – but Sligo reeled off four unanswered points to take a 0-6 to 0-2 lead into half-time.

Sean Carrabine kicked three of Sligo's first-half scores. Although the wind-assisted home side will rue five wides in the opening half, Cavan were similarly profligate in the first 35 minutes.

Scorers for Sligo: S Carrabine (0-5, 4 frees); N Murphy (0-2, 1 free); D Cummins, P O'Connor, A Reilly (0-1 each) 

Scorers for Cavan: G McKiernan (0-5, 2 marks), P Lynch (1-2, 1 free, 1 'mark'), O Kiernan (0-2), R Galligan (free), P Faulkner, C O'Reilly, G Smith (0-1 each) 

SLIGO: A Devaney, M Walsh, E Lyons, P McNamara, N Mullen, P Kilcoyne, K Cawley, D Cummins, P Laffey, S Carrabine, P O’Connor, D Quinn, A Reilly, P Hughes, N Murphy 

Subs: M Gordon for P Hughes, 55; G Gorman for A Reilly, 65; D Conlon for P O’Connor, 69; K Gavigan for N Mullen, 70+2 

CAVAN: R Galligan, E Finnegan, P Faulkner, K Brady, C Conroy, J McLoughlin, O Kiernan, J Smith, M Argue, N Murray, G McKiernan, C Moynagh, C Madden, P Lynch, C O’Reilly 

Subs: S Smith for N Murray, h-t; B Kelly for E Finnegan, 43; K Clarke for M Argue, 54; G Smith for C Madden, 62; TE Donohoe for C O’Reilly, 70+1

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)

More in this section

Colm Doyle and Damien Comer 6/3/2022 Galway footballers march closer to top-flight return
Westmeath v Kerry - Joe McDonagh Cup Final Relentless Kerry in cruise control against Royals 
John Conlon breaks his hurl as he is tackled by Cian Lynch 6/3/2022 Limerick still on the hunt for first win of League campaign
<p>Limerick manager John Kiely before the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match against Clare at Cusack Park in Ennis</p>

Kiely vows Limerick are working hard to overcome 'dip in form'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices