Cavan comeback maintains promotion charge against 14-man Sligo

Allianz FL Division 4: Sligo 0-10 Cavan 1-13

CAVAN maintained their surge for an immediate return to Division 3 when they clocked up a fourth win of the campaign — a deserving six-point defeat of 14-man Sligo at Markievicz Park.

Although Cavan's second-half recovery was notable – they overturned a four-point interval deficit – their cause was boosted by a 38th-minute red card for Sligo's David Quinn.

Within two minutes of this dismissal the eventual winners had a player black-carded, Michael Argue, but this sanction was later cancelled out by Sligo's Sean Carrabine being sent to the sin bin – which left Sligo down to 13 players for a 10-minute period.

Paddy Lynch's fortuitous goal after 63 minutes was the game's turning point from a Cavan perspective – it put the Ulster side ahead for the first time, 1-7 to 0-8.

Mickey Graham's side powered on, with wing-back Oisin Kiernan kicking two excellent points and Gearóid McKiernan adding to his tally – Cavan's talisman finished with 0-5.

Sligo's best work was in the first half. It was initially low-scoring – the opening 22 minutes produced just four scores, 0-2 apiece – but Sligo reeled off four unanswered points to take a 0-6 to 0-2 lead into half-time.

Sean Carrabine kicked three of Sligo's first-half scores. Although the wind-assisted home side will rue five wides in the opening half, Cavan were similarly profligate in the first 35 minutes.

Scorers for Sligo: S Carrabine (0-5, 4 frees); N Murphy (0-2, 1 free); D Cummins, P O'Connor, A Reilly (0-1 each)

Scorers for Cavan: G McKiernan (0-5, 2 marks), P Lynch (1-2, 1 free, 1 'mark'), O Kiernan (0-2), R Galligan (free), P Faulkner, C O'Reilly, G Smith (0-1 each)

SLIGO: A Devaney, M Walsh, E Lyons, P McNamara, N Mullen, P Kilcoyne, K Cawley, D Cummins, P Laffey, S Carrabine, P O’Connor, D Quinn, A Reilly, P Hughes, N Murphy

Subs: M Gordon for P Hughes, 55; G Gorman for A Reilly, 65; D Conlon for P O’Connor, 69; K Gavigan for N Mullen, 70+2

CAVAN: R Galligan, E Finnegan, P Faulkner, K Brady, C Conroy, J McLoughlin, O Kiernan, J Smith, M Argue, N Murray, G McKiernan, C Moynagh, C Madden, P Lynch, C O’Reilly

Subs: S Smith for N Murray, h-t; B Kelly for E Finnegan, 43; K Clarke for M Argue, 54; G Smith for C Madden, 62; TE Donohoe for C O’Reilly, 70+1

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)