Galway footballers march closer to top-flight return

Allianz FL Division 2

Galway 2-17

Offaly 3-10

Galway maintained their 100% winning start in Division 2 without ever hitting top gear at Pearse Stadium.

Galway always had an edge in the Salthill sunshine and Offaly rarely looked like achieving the first victory of their campaign despite a decent showing.

Galway led by 1-8 to 1-6 at half-time, with Offaly finishing the half strongly to reduce the margin to two points.

Galway raced into a 1-2 to 0-0 lead after eight minutes when Damien Comer found the net after being set up by Matthew Tierney, who had earlier kicked two good points.

Offaly, with only Rory Egan from their victorious All-Ireland U20 team starting, didn’t panic and after Dylan Hyland got them off the mark with a point, Bernard Allen goaled to cut the gap to 1-2 to 1-1 after 11 minutes.

Galway captain Sean Kelly, a late replacement, and the impressive Paul Conroy hit back with points before Hyland got his second of the match. Veterans Niall McNamee and Conroy exchanged points before Comer fired over two in a minute to lead by 1-7 to 1-4 after 33 minutes. Tierney tacked on his third point for the Tribesmen but Offaly finished the half well and cut the gap to two with efforts from Allen and another McNamee free.

Allen cut the gap to one two minutes after the restart but Galway upped the tempo after that and struck six points without reply for the remainder of the third quarter.

Rob Finnerty, who had been instrumental in setting up several scores in the opening half, kicked three of them with Comer, John Daly and sub Finnian Ó Laoí also on target.

Offaly were given a lifeline when Ruairi McName finished to the net after a point effort from older cousin Niall McNamee came back off the left post to leave it 1-14 to 2-7 after 52 minutes, but Galway hit back immediately with Sean Kelly goaling after a pass from sub Ó Laoí.

The Galway captain limped off shortly after that after another top class display, with Offaly never looking like staging a late comeback, although sub Anton Sullivan brought his tally to 1-3 when he converted a penalty six minutes into stoppage time after Jack Bryant was fouled by Liam Silke.

GALWAY: C Gleeson; S Kelly (1-1), L Silke, J Glynn; C Campbell, J Daly (0-1), J Heaney; D McHugh, P Conroy (0-2); M Tierney (0-3), S Walsh, C Sweeney; R Finnerty (0-4, 0-1f), D Comer (1-3), D Conneely.

Subs: F Ó Laoí (0-1) for Sweeney (28), P Kelly (0-1) for Campbell (28), J McGrath for Heaney (47), E Finnerty for Walsh (60), T Culhane (0-1) for S Kelly (61).

OFFALY: I Duffy; D Hogan, J Lalor, N Darby; R Egan, D Dempsey, C Doyle; B Carroll, J Hayes; M Abbott (0-1), C Mangan, D Hyland (0-2); B Allen (1-2), N McNamee (0-2, 0-2f), R McNamee (1-0).

Subs: L Pearson for Doyle (45), C Donoghue for Carroll (50), J Bryant for Allen (52), A Sullivan (1-3, 1-0 pen) for R McNamee (52), K O’Neill for N McNamee (66).

Referee: David Murnane (Cork)