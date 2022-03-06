Relentless Kerry in cruise control against Royals 

Goals from Shane Nolan and Michael Leane fired the Kingdom into an unassailable 2-16 to 0-6 lead by the break.
Relentless Kerry in cruise control against Royals 

Kerry's Shane Conway scored six points in the Kingdom's impressive win against Meath at Austin Stack Park

Sun, 06 Mar, 2022 - 15:43
Mortimer Murphy, Austin Stack Park

Allianz HL Division 2A

Kerry 2-31 

Meath 0-14

Kerry cruised to a 23-points victory against Meath to place themselves in pole position for the knockout stages of the Allianz Hurling League.

The home side were in control from the outset with the two Shanes – Nolan and Conway – pouncing for a goal and a point respectively in the opening five minutes. The Kingdom raced 1-5 to 0-0 clear before Meath belatedly got up and running with a pair of Jack Regan frees. But Kerry then ran amok scoring eight unanswered points before Patrick Potterton offered a sole Meath response in the 27th minute. A goal from Michael Leane fired Kerry into an unassailable 2-16 to 0-6 lead by the break. The gulf in class allowed Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy to run his bench in the third quarter with talisman Shane Conway amongst those who were called ashore. 

Kerry, though, lost their way for a spell with the Royals hitting four on the spin through Jack Walsh (2), Jack Regan and Stephen Morris (his second of the afternoon) to bring it back to a 15 point game by 54 minutes.

There was always the sense, however, that Kerry could simply turn it on when they had to and when Pádraig Boyle set up Shane Nolan for his first score of the second half the slide was arrested. 

Kerry kicked to win with ease and now turn their attention to a trip to Down in a fortnight.

Scorers for Kerry: S Nolan (1-3), S Conway (0-6, 4fs), P Boyle (0-5, 1f, 1’65), M Leane (1-2), C Harty (0-5), F Mackessy, D Collins, and N Mulcahy (0-2 each), P O’Connor, B Lonergan M Slattery and D Slattery (0-1 each)

Scorers for Meath: J Regan (0-7, 6fs), S Morris and S Morris (0-2 each), P Potterton, M O’Sullivan and M Cole (0-1 each).

KERRY: M Stackpoole; F McCarthy, C O’Keeffe, E Leen; F Mackessy), M Boyle, M Leane; C Walsh, P O’Connor; P Boyle, D Collins, C Harty; P Ahern, S Nolan, S Conway 

Subs: N Mulcahy for P Ahern, (41), M Heffernan for S Conway, (45), B Lonergan for C Walsh, (60), M Slattery for C Harty, (62), D Slattery for M Leane, (66). 

MEATH: C Ennis; S Geraghty, S Brendan, M Burke; J Kelly, S Whitty, P Potterton; N Potterton, A Gannon; M O’Sullivan, J Regan, D Reilly; B McKeon, D Healy, St Morris.

Subs: G Fleming for S Brennan, (29), J Walsh for A Gannon, (47), K Keena for N Potterton, (47), M Cole (0-1) for D Healy, (47), E Ó Donnchadha for M O’Sullivan, (62). 

Referee: Rory McGann (Clare),

More in this section

Colm Doyle and Damien Comer 6/3/2022 Galway footballers march closer to top-flight return
Paddy Lynch 6/1/2022 Cavan comeback maintains promotion charge against 14-man Sligo
John Conlon breaks his hurl as he is tackled by Cian Lynch 6/3/2022 Limerick still on the hunt for first win of League campaign
<p>Limerick manager John Kiely before the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match against Clare at Cusack Park in Ennis</p>

Kiely vows Limerick are working hard to overcome 'dip in form'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices