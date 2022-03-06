Relentless Kerry in cruise control against Royals 

Allianz HL Division 2A

Kerry 2-31

Meath 0-14

Kerry cruised to a 23-points victory against Meath to place themselves in pole position for the knockout stages of the Allianz Hurling League.

The home side were in control from the outset with the two Shanes – Nolan and Conway – pouncing for a goal and a point respectively in the opening five minutes. The Kingdom raced 1-5 to 0-0 clear before Meath belatedly got up and running with a pair of Jack Regan frees. But Kerry then ran amok scoring eight unanswered points before Patrick Potterton offered a sole Meath response in the 27th minute. A goal from Michael Leane fired Kerry into an unassailable 2-16 to 0-6 lead by the break. The gulf in class allowed Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy to run his bench in the third quarter with talisman Shane Conway amongst those who were called ashore.

Kerry, though, lost their way for a spell with the Royals hitting four on the spin through Jack Walsh (2), Jack Regan and Stephen Morris (his second of the afternoon) to bring it back to a 15 point game by 54 minutes.

There was always the sense, however, that Kerry could simply turn it on when they had to and when Pádraig Boyle set up Shane Nolan for his first score of the second half the slide was arrested.

Kerry kicked to win with ease and now turn their attention to a trip to Down in a fortnight.

Scorers for Kerry: S Nolan (1-3), S Conway (0-6, 4fs), P Boyle (0-5, 1f, 1’65), M Leane (1-2), C Harty (0-5), F Mackessy, D Collins, and N Mulcahy (0-2 each), P O’Connor, B Lonergan M Slattery and D Slattery (0-1 each)

Scorers for Meath: J Regan (0-7, 6fs), S Morris and S Morris (0-2 each), P Potterton, M O’Sullivan and M Cole (0-1 each).

KERRY: M Stackpoole; F McCarthy, C O’Keeffe, E Leen; F Mackessy), M Boyle, M Leane; C Walsh, P O’Connor; P Boyle, D Collins, C Harty; P Ahern, S Nolan, S Conway

Subs: N Mulcahy for P Ahern, (41), M Heffernan for S Conway, (45), B Lonergan for C Walsh, (60), M Slattery for C Harty, (62), D Slattery for M Leane, (66).

MEATH: C Ennis; S Geraghty, S Brendan, M Burke; J Kelly, S Whitty, P Potterton; N Potterton, A Gannon; M O’Sullivan, J Regan, D Reilly; B McKeon, D Healy, St Morris.

Subs: G Fleming for S Brennan, (29), J Walsh for A Gannon, (47), K Keena for N Potterton, (47), M Cole (0-1) for D Healy, (47), E Ó Donnchadha for M O’Sullivan, (62).

Referee: Rory McGann (Clare),