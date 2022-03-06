Alan Costello and Gary Duffy to take charge of Wicklow footballers

The pair succeed Louth native Colin Kelly who resigned from the role last month due to work commitments.
Alan Costello has been appointed joint manager of the Wicklow senior footballers alongside Gary Duffy

Sun, 06 Mar, 2022 - 15:06
Mark Kennedy

Wicklow's GAA management committee have appointed Alan Costello and Gary Duffy as joint managers of the county's senior football team for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Costello and Duffy face a daunting task ahead of them to turn things around for the footballers, who have garnered only one point from four league starts in Division 3 and now face the prospect of relegation back to Division 4.

And the new managers face a baptism of fire in their new post as next weekend as they face Laois at home in the fifth round, a match that will also be a dress rehearsal for the meeting of the counties in the Leinster championship.

Garden County officials expressed confidence that the new management team will bring "continuity and huge energy to the role as we head into the second part of the league and into our championship campaign".

Mayo native Costello managed Éire Óg Greystones to league and Dunne Cup wins in 2015/16, and recently led Tinahely to the Wicklow IFC title. He is currently manager of Wicklow's hugely promising county U20 side.

He was a member of the Mayo senior panel and won Dublin, Leinster and All-Ireland senior club medals with St Vincent's. Duffy is a hugely experienced coach and represented Wicklow at minor, U21, and senior levels.

