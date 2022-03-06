Major blow for Tipperary as Seamus Callanan suffers broken hand

26 February 2022; Seamus Callanan of Tipperary during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match between Tipperary and Dublin at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Sun, 06 Mar, 2022 - 13:06

Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar has been dealt a blow with news that 2019 Hurler of the Year Seamus Callanan has sustained a broken hand.

Callanan was due to feature among the Tipperary subs for this afternoon's Allianz Hurling League clash with Waterford in Walsh Park but has now been replaced by Alan Flynn.

He made his start of the season for Tipperary in last weekend's defeat by Dublin.

But the injury, sustained in training on Friday, will keep him out for several weeks, Tipperary GAA reports.

Callanan must now be a major doubt for Tipperary's Championship opener on April 17, also against Waterford in Walsh Park.

The Tipperary statement read: "One change to the Tipperary Senior Hurling subs list with Alan Flynn replacing Seamus Callanan. Seamus sustained a broken bone in his hand at training on Friday evening and will be out for a number of weeks as a result."

