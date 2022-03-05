Patrick Horgan inspires Cork to statement win against Galway

Allianz HL Division 1A

Cork 1-26

Galway 0-23

Cork continued their blistering start to the Allianz Hurling League when recording their fourth win from four games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening.

The victory also guarantees Kieran Kingston’s side their place in the semi-final - Cork’s final group game, which will be away to Wexford in a fortnight, will determine who finishes first and second in the group.

The home side showed five changes from the team that defeated Limerick last weekend, and they led from start to finish. They were five points up at half-time and closed with six to spare in a game played in ideal conditions in front of an attendance of 13,063.

Patrick Horgan led the way, scoring 1-13.

Galway were looking to bounce back from their disappointing six-point loss at home to Wexford a week ago, and while management made six alterations to that line out, they had to settle for second best. A hefty wide count didn't help their cause.

Cork held an edge throughout as they built up a three point to nil advantage inside the first eight minutes through points from Robbie O’Flynn, Shane Barrett and Patrick Horgan - all from play. In the meantime, goals went a-begging at both ends, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Jack Hastings denied.

Once midfielder Ronan Glennon opened the Galway account, they slowly clawed their way back. However, after a quarter of an hour, the gap was still three points, 0-7 to 0-4.

It got better for the visitors, and by the 24th minute they trailed by just one following efforts ftom Conor Cooney, Jack Hastings and Tom Monaghan.

Their joy was short-lived however as Horgan found the net three minutes later, capitalising on a Galway defensive error before delivering a cool finish.

The home side finished the half strongly and with a minute to go to the interval, the lead was six points, that flurry of flags included one from captain Mark Coleman.

A third point courtesy of Glennon, and one each from Conor Cooney and teenager Gavin Lee left the half-time score, 1-13 to 0-11 in Cork's favour.

Galway required a positive re-start and they got it when Conor Cooney rifled over a free. It was quickly cancelled though by midfield player Ger Millerick, and that was the manner in which the second-half played out. Cork always in control.

Twenty minutes into the half, the margin had grown to seven points, 1-20 to 0-16 as Galway goalkeeper Éanna Murphy repelled a shot from substitute Sean Twomey.

Ronan Glennon’s fifth point left it a four point match with 10 minutes remaining. But with Patrick Horgan racking up the scores, Cork never looked like being overrun, emerging deserving six-point winners.

* A minute silence was observed before the game for Paul Sheflin, younger brother of Galway manager Henry Sheflin.

Scorers for Cork: P Horgan (1-13, 0-9 frees, 0-1 65), S Harnedy (0-4), R O’Flynn, S Barrett and M Coleman (0-2 each), G Millerick, D Fitzgibbon and T O’Mahony (0-1 each).

Scorers for Galway: C Cooney (0-6 frees), R Glennon (0-5), T Monaghan (0-4), G Lee and J Cooney (0-2 each), J Hastings, C Mannion, C Whelan and T Killeen (0-1 each).

CORK: P Collins; D Cahalane, D O’Leary, S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony, M Coleman (Capt), R Downey; D Fitzgibbon, G Millerick; R O’Flynn, S Barrett, J O’Connor; P Horgan, A Connolly, S Harnedy.

Subs: C Lehane for J O’Connor (43), S Twomey for A Connolly (49), L Meade for R Downey (53), C Cahalane for S Barrett (62), B Roche for S Harnedy (73).

GALWAY: É Murphy; J Grealish, D Burke (Capt), A Tuohey; T Killeen, P Mannion, F Burke; J Coen, R Glennon; T Monaghan, C Cooney, J Hastings; C Mannion, C Whelan, G Lee.

Subs: J Cooney for J Hastings (43), D Morrissey for A Tuohey (45), S Loftus for J Coen (57), K Cooney for G Lee (67), G Thomas for T Monaghan (71).

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).