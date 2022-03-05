Patrick Horgan inspires Cork to statement win against Galway

The victory also guarantees Kieran Kingston’s side their place in the Allianz League semi-final - Cork’s final group game, which will be away to Wexford in a fortnight, will determine who finishes first and second in the group.
Patrick Horgan inspires Cork to statement win against Galway

Cork's Sean Twomey and Galway goalkeeper Eanna Murphy collide in Saturday night's  Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Sat, 05 Mar, 2022 - 21:07
Therese O’Callaghan, Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Allianz HL Division 1A

Cork 1-26

Galway 0-23

Cork continued their blistering start to the Allianz Hurling League when recording their fourth win from four games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening. 

The victory also guarantees Kieran Kingston’s side their place in the semi-final - Cork’s final group game, which will be away to Wexford in a fortnight, will determine who finishes first and second in the group.

The home side showed five changes from the team that defeated Limerick last weekend, and they led from start to finish. They were five points up at half-time and closed with six to spare in a game played in ideal conditions in front of an attendance of 13,063.

Patrick Horgan led the way, scoring 1-13.

Galway were looking to bounce back from their disappointing six-point loss at home to Wexford a week ago, and while management made six alterations to that line out, they had to settle for second best. A hefty wide count didn't help their cause.

Cork held an edge throughout as they built up a three point to nil advantage inside the first eight minutes through points from Robbie O’Flynn, Shane Barrett and Patrick Horgan - all from play. In the meantime, goals went a-begging at both ends, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Jack Hastings denied.

Once midfielder Ronan Glennon opened the Galway account, they slowly clawed their way back. However, after a quarter of an hour, the gap was still three points, 0-7 to 0-4.

It got better for the visitors, and by the 24th minute they trailed by just one following efforts ftom Conor Cooney, Jack Hastings and Tom Monaghan.

Their joy was short-lived however as Horgan found the net three minutes later, capitalising on a Galway defensive error before delivering a cool finish.

The home side finished the half strongly and with a minute to go to the interval, the lead was six points, that flurry of flags included one from captain Mark Coleman.

A third point courtesy of Glennon, and one each from Conor Cooney and teenager Gavin Lee left the half-time score, 1-13 to 0-11 in Cork's favour.

Galway required a positive re-start and they got it when Conor Cooney rifled over a free. It was quickly cancelled though by midfield player Ger Millerick, and that was the manner in which the second-half played out. Cork always in control.

Twenty minutes into the half, the margin had grown to seven points, 1-20 to 0-16 as Galway goalkeeper Éanna Murphy repelled a shot from substitute Sean Twomey.

Ronan Glennon’s fifth point left it a four point match with 10 minutes remaining. But with Patrick Horgan racking up the scores, Cork never looked like being overrun, emerging deserving six-point winners.

* A minute silence was observed before the game for Paul Sheflin, younger brother of Galway manager Henry Sheflin.

Scorers for Cork: P Horgan (1-13, 0-9 frees, 0-1 65), S Harnedy (0-4), R O’Flynn, S Barrett and M Coleman (0-2 each), G Millerick, D Fitzgibbon and T O’Mahony (0-1 each).

Scorers for Galway: C Cooney (0-6 frees), R Glennon (0-5), T Monaghan (0-4), G Lee and J Cooney (0-2 each), J Hastings, C Mannion, C Whelan and T Killeen (0-1 each).

CORK: P Collins; D Cahalane, D O’Leary, S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony, M Coleman (Capt), R Downey; D Fitzgibbon, G Millerick; R O’Flynn, S Barrett, J O’Connor; P Horgan, A Connolly, S Harnedy.

Subs: C Lehane for J O’Connor (43), S Twomey for A Connolly (49), L Meade for R Downey (53), C Cahalane for S Barrett (62), B Roche for S Harnedy (73).

GALWAY: É Murphy; J Grealish, D Burke (Capt), A Tuohey; T Killeen, P Mannion, F Burke; J Coen, R Glennon; T Monaghan, C Cooney, J Hastings; C Mannion, C Whelan, G Lee.

Subs: J Cooney for J Hastings (43), D Morrissey for A Tuohey (45), S Loftus for J Coen (57), K Cooney for G Lee (67), G Thomas for T Monaghan (71).

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).

More in this section

Clare v Fermanagh - Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 6 Goals aplenty as Fermanagh too sharp for Laois
Meath v Dublin - Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 Tyrrell keeps her cool to edge Dubs past Meath
Rory O'Connor is tackled by Joey Keenaghan and Paddy Delaney 5/3/2022 Rory O'Connor masterclass keeps Wexford on their winning ways
<p>Walter Walsh scores his side's first goal during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match against Dublin at Parnell Park </p>

Clincial Cats end Dublin's winning streak

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices