Clincial Cats end Dublin's winning streak

In what amounted to a repeat of last July's Kilkenny win over Dublin at nearby Croke Park in the Leinster final, Brian Cody's side led virtually from pillar to post to leapfrog previously unbeaten Dublin into top spot in Division 1B.
Clincial Cats end Dublin's winning streak

Walter Walsh scores his side's first goal during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match against Dublin at Parnell Park 

Sat, 05 Mar, 2022 - 18:53
Paul Keane, Parnell Park

Allianz HL Division 1, Group B, R4 

Kilkenny 2-23 

Dublin 0-16 

Goals from Walter Walsh and Martin Keoghan during a third quarter blitz of scoring put Kilkenny on the road to victory at Parnell Park and ultimately top spot in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League.

In what amounted to a repeat of last July's Kilkenny win over Dublin at nearby Croke Park in the Leinster final, Brian Cody's side led virtually from pillar to post to leapfrog previously unbeaten Dublin into top spot.

Kilkenny went from good in the first-half to excellent after the break though Dublin were a pale shadow of the side that dug so deep to beat Tipperary at Semple Stadium last weekend.

A decade on from scoring a memorable 1-3 in the 2012 All-Ireland final replay, Walsh struck the same tally again for the Cats while Keoghan finished with 1-1.

There were impressive cameos too from wing-back David Blanchfield, who boomed over three long-range scores, and free-taker Alan Murphy who helped get them up and running with a strong first-half.

But after seven games without defeat, a run that yielded Walsh Cup honours for Dublin, their unbeaten start to 2022 is finally over.

Mattie Kenny's side will travel to Portlaoise in Round 5 to wrap up their group campaign against Laois while Kilkenny will host Waterford next.

Kilkenny led 0-11 to 0-5 at half-time in perfect conditions at the north Dublin venue though Dublin hinted at a comeback with three points in a row after the restart from top scorer Donal Burke and Rian McBride.

Kilkenny's response was emphatic, a 2-3 scoring burst that included 44th and 50th minute goals from Walsh and Keoghan to all but set the seal on their third win of the campaign.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Walter Walsh 1-3, Alan Murphy 0-5 (0-4f), Martin Keoghan 1-1, Padraig Walsh 0-4, David Blanchfield 0-3, Billy Ryan 0-2, Mikey Carey 0-2, Cillian Buckley 0-1, Cian Kenny 0-1, John Donnelly 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Donal Burke 0-9 (0-5f, 2 65), Danny Sutcliffe 0-3, Ronan Hayes 0-2, Rian McBride 0-1, Paul Crummey 0-1.

KILKENNY: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; Mikey Carey Paddy Deegan, David Blanchfield; Cian Kenny, Alan Murphy; Walter Walsh, Padraig Walsh, Tom Phelan; Billy Ryan, Cillian Buckley, Martin Keoghan.

Subs: John Donnelly for Phelan 35, James Maher for Kenny 45.

DUBLIN: Alan Nolan; Andrew Dunphy, Sean Moran, Cian O'Callaghan; James Madden, Paddy Smyth, John Bellew; Conor Burke, Chris Crummey; Danny Sutcliffe, Rian McBride, Donal Burke; Fergal Whitely, Ronan Hayes, Aidan Mellett.

Subs: Eamonn Dillon for Whitely 46, Jake Malone for Conor Burke 51, Donnacha Ryan for Moran 52, Paul Crummey for Hayes 59, Colin Currie for Mellett 61.

Referee: Paud O'Dwyer (Carlow).

More in this section

Meath v Dublin - Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 Tyrrell keeps her cool to edge Dubs past Meath
Rory O'Connor is tackled by Joey Keenaghan and Paddy Delaney 5/3/2022 Rory O'Connor masterclass keeps Wexford on their winning ways
Tipperary Press Event in Advance of GAA All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Ardscoil Rís set up All-Ireland final date with St Kieran's
<p>Fermanagh now like third in the Division 3 table</p>

Goals aplenty as Fermanagh too sharp for Laois

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices