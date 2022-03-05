Clincial Cats end Dublin's winning streak

Allianz HL Division 1, Group B, R4

Kilkenny 2-23

Dublin 0-16

Goals from Walter Walsh and Martin Keoghan during a third quarter blitz of scoring put Kilkenny on the road to victory at Parnell Park and ultimately top spot in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League.

In what amounted to a repeat of last July's Kilkenny win over Dublin at nearby Croke Park in the Leinster final, Brian Cody's side led virtually from pillar to post to leapfrog previously unbeaten Dublin into top spot.

Kilkenny went from good in the first-half to excellent after the break though Dublin were a pale shadow of the side that dug so deep to beat Tipperary at Semple Stadium last weekend.

A decade on from scoring a memorable 1-3 in the 2012 All-Ireland final replay, Walsh struck the same tally again for the Cats while Keoghan finished with 1-1.

There were impressive cameos too from wing-back David Blanchfield, who boomed over three long-range scores, and free-taker Alan Murphy who helped get them up and running with a strong first-half.

But after seven games without defeat, a run that yielded Walsh Cup honours for Dublin, their unbeaten start to 2022 is finally over.

Mattie Kenny's side will travel to Portlaoise in Round 5 to wrap up their group campaign against Laois while Kilkenny will host Waterford next.

Kilkenny led 0-11 to 0-5 at half-time in perfect conditions at the north Dublin venue though Dublin hinted at a comeback with three points in a row after the restart from top scorer Donal Burke and Rian McBride.

Kilkenny's response was emphatic, a 2-3 scoring burst that included 44th and 50th minute goals from Walsh and Keoghan to all but set the seal on their third win of the campaign.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Walter Walsh 1-3, Alan Murphy 0-5 (0-4f), Martin Keoghan 1-1, Padraig Walsh 0-4, David Blanchfield 0-3, Billy Ryan 0-2, Mikey Carey 0-2, Cillian Buckley 0-1, Cian Kenny 0-1, John Donnelly 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Donal Burke 0-9 (0-5f, 2 65), Danny Sutcliffe 0-3, Ronan Hayes 0-2, Rian McBride 0-1, Paul Crummey 0-1.

KILKENNY: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; Mikey Carey Paddy Deegan, David Blanchfield; Cian Kenny, Alan Murphy; Walter Walsh, Padraig Walsh, Tom Phelan; Billy Ryan, Cillian Buckley, Martin Keoghan.

Subs: John Donnelly for Phelan 35, James Maher for Kenny 45.

DUBLIN: Alan Nolan; Andrew Dunphy, Sean Moran, Cian O'Callaghan; James Madden, Paddy Smyth, John Bellew; Conor Burke, Chris Crummey; Danny Sutcliffe, Rian McBride, Donal Burke; Fergal Whitely, Ronan Hayes, Aidan Mellett.

Subs: Eamonn Dillon for Whitely 46, Jake Malone for Conor Burke 51, Donnacha Ryan for Moran 52, Paul Crummey for Hayes 59, Colin Currie for Mellett 61.

Referee: Paud O'Dwyer (Carlow).