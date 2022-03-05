Clincial Cats end Dublin's winning streak

Goals from Walter Walsh and Martin Keoghan during a third quarter blitz of scoring put Kilkenny on the road to victory at Parnell Park and ultimately top spot in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League.
In what amounted to a repeat of last July's Kilkenny win over Dublin at nearby Croke Park in the Leinster final, Brian Cody's side led virtually from pillar to post to leapfrog previously unbeaten Dublin into top spot.
Kilkenny went from good in the first-half to excellent after the break though Dublin were a pale shadow of the side that dug so deep to beat Tipperary at Semple Stadium last weekend.
A decade on from scoring a memorable 1-3 in the 2012 All-Ireland final replay, Walsh struck the same tally again for the Cats while Keoghan finished with 1-1.
There were impressive cameos too from wing-back David Blanchfield, who boomed over three long-range scores, and free-taker Alan Murphy who helped get them up and running with a strong first-half.
But after seven games without defeat, a run that yielded Walsh Cup honours for Dublin, their unbeaten start to 2022 is finally over.
Mattie Kenny's side will travel to Portlaoise in Round 5 to wrap up their group campaign against Laois while Kilkenny will host Waterford next.
Kilkenny led 0-11 to 0-5 at half-time in perfect conditions at the north Dublin venue though Dublin hinted at a comeback with three points in a row after the restart from top scorer Donal Burke and Rian McBride.
Kilkenny's response was emphatic, a 2-3 scoring burst that included 44th and 50th minute goals from Walsh and Keoghan to all but set the seal on their third win of the campaign.