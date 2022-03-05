Ardscoil Rís set up All-Ireland final date with St Kieran's

All-Ireland Post Primary SAHC semi-final

Ardscoil Rís 2-17

Good Counsel 0-15

Limerick kingpins Ardscoil Rís powered their way to their fourth All Ireland Senior Colleges final where they will face familiar foes St. Kieran’s after a deserved seven point victory over Leinster champions Good Counsel College.

Goals from Shane O’Brien and David Kennedy in either half were significant in firing the Limerick City school to victory.

It was a game that they were so slow to start but once they got to grips with their Wexford counterparts, they looked likely to book their place in the Croke Cup final.

Good Counsel started brightly and led 0-4 to no score after 10 but when O’Brien finished a superb solo goal, Ardscoil Rís led for the first time.

They went ahead by one at the interval and limited their opponents to just seven frees in the second period.

Kennedy’s well worked goal sealed the game in the 60th minute.

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: S O’Brien 1-7 (4f); N O’Farrell 0-5 (2 f, 1 ‘65’); D Kenendy 1-2; J Golden, C Scully 0-1 each.

Scorers for Good Counsel: J Redmond 0-11 (10f); C Byrne, M Murphy, B Reid, P McDonald, C M Foley (free) 0-1 each.

ARDSCOIL RÍS, LIMERICK: S Gully (Clonlara); Evan O’Leary (Ahane), John Fitzgerald (Na Piarsaigh), C Flynn (Sixmilebridge), M Galvin (Ballybrown), V Harrington (Na Piarsaigh), C Scully (Dromin-Athlacca Banogue), Brian O’Keefe; JJ Carey (Na Piarsaigh), R O’Bryne (Crecora-Manister), O O’Farrell (Askeaton), N O’Farrell (Broadford), S O’Brien (Kilmallock), D Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), D Kennedy (Sixmilebridge).

Subs: D Stritch (Clonlara) for N O’Farrell (half-time), R McNamara (Cratloe) for O’Keefe (half-time), D Lynch (Na Piarsaigh) for O’Byrne (51), F Fitzgerald (Mungret St. Pauls) for Golden (60).

GOOD COUNSEL COLLEGE: M Kirwan (Glenmore); G Porter (Cushinstown), E Whelan (Fethard), Danny Glennon (Tullogher/Rosbercon); B Reid (Glenmore), C M Foley (Horeswood), L Murphy (Tullogher/Rosbercon); P McDonald (Mullinavat), M Dundon (Clogeen); G O’Connor (Mullinavat), J Redmond (Rathnure), E O’Brien (Rower/Inistoge); E Lyng (Rower/Inistoge), M Murphy (Tullogher/Rosberson), C Byrne (Fethard).

Subs: R Delaney (Rower/Inistoge) for Porter (53), C Parker (Horeswood) for Byrne (55), B Hassey (Davidstown) for O’Brien (60).

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)