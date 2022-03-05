No Austin Gleeson as changes aplenty for Waterford and Tipp 

Waterford boss Liam Cahill has made six changes from the side which defeated Antrim last weekend for Sunday's Allianz Hurling League Division 1B clash with Tipperary at Walsh Park.

Shane McNulty, Cian Wadding, Patrick Curran, Kieran Bennett, Michael Kiely and Jack Prendergast are all named in the starting side for the game with Austin Gleeson among the notable absentees from the home squad.