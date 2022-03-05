No Austin Gleeson as changes aplenty for Waterford and Tipp 

Waterford boss Liam Cahill has made six changes from the side which defeated Antrim last weekend for Sunday's Allianz Hurling League Division 1B clash with Tipperary at Walsh Park.
Shane McNulty, Cian Wadding, Patrick Curran, Kieran Bennett, Michael Kiely and Jack Prendergast are all named in the starting side for the game with Austin Gleeson among the notable absentees from the home squad.
Tipp have included Cathal Barrett and James Quigley in defence with their selection showing seven changes from the team defeated by Dublin last time out.
Waterford currently sit top of Division 1B.
Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle); Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater), Conor Prunty (Abbeyside), Shane McNulty (De La Salle); Jack Fagan (De La Salle), Tadhg de Búrca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg), Iarlaith Daly (Lismore); Cian Wadding (Roanmore), Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan); Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside), Patrick Curran (Dungarvan), Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart); Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart), Michael Kiely (Abbeyside), Jack Prendergast (Lismore)