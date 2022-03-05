Ballyhale Shamrocks pay emotional tribute to Paul Shefflin

Younger brother of of Galway manager, Henry, Paul Shefflin, 40, passed away on Friday afternoon.
Paul Shefflin celebrates the 2014 AIB Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship final win over Kilcormac Killoughey

Sat, 05 Mar, 2022 - 14:02
Colm O’Connor

Ballyhale Shamrocks have paid an emotional tribute to former player, Paul Shefflin.

In a glittering club career spanning the best part of two decades, Shefflin, who played predominantly as a half-back, won three senior All-Ireland medals, four Leinster SHC titles as well as six senior county crowns. 

He also claimed a Fitzgibbon Cup medal alongside Henry for WIT in 1999.

His home club tweeted a tribute this afternoon

"Shamrocks GAA Club are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of club member and former player Paul Shefflin. Paul was an unbelievable player and won many County championships and Club All Irelands wearing the Jersey he loved.

"Paul was also a former Senior Club Treasurer and was currently involved in coaching underage teams and was actively involved in the Juvenile section of the club.

"Our condolences to his loving wife Aoife, his four children, his parents Henry & Mai, his brothers and sisters and the extended Shefflin and McCarthy families.

"May Paul RIP"

The GPA tweeted:  "Our condolences to the family and friends of Paul Shefflin and all at @BallyhaleGAA RIP"

<p>Cork manager Kieran Kingston, right, with coach Diarmuid O'Sullivan. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

