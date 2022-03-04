Captain Patrick Walsh shines as Midleton CBS take Cork U16 title

Cork PPS U16A HC Final: Midleton CBS 2-18 St Francis College Rochestown 0-6

A superb display of hurling from Midleton CBS saw them claim the Cork PPS U16A hurling championship title in Cobh today. Led by their captain and scorer-in-chief Patrick Walsh, who finished with 11 points, they proved too strong for St Francis College.

Midleton CBS led 0-10 to 0-3 at the interval. Goals from Colin Murphy and James O’Brien on the home straight sealed the win.

EE 04/03/2022 SPORT - Midleton CBS that defeated St Francis College Rochestown in the Cork Post Primary U16 A Hurling final in Cobh recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Scorers for Midleton CBS: P Walsh (0-11, 0-7 frees), C Murphy and J O’Brien (1-1 each), T Condon (0-2), H Mulcahy, K Walsh and J O’Leary (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Francis College: D O’Riordan (0-3 frees), C McCarthy (0-2 frees), R Dooley (0-1).

MIDLETON CBS: F Murphy (Killeagh); S O’Callaghan (Aghada), C O’Callaghan (Kiltha Óg), D Nolan (Carrigtwohill); R Harney (Kiltha Óg), C Cronin (Midleton), C Burns (Killeagh); E Fraser (Midleton), J O’Leary (Lisgoold); H Mulcahy (Aghada), J O’Brien (St Colman’s), C Murphy (Kiltha Óg); P Walsh (Carrigtwohill, Capt), K Walsh (Lisgoold), T Condon (Aghada).

Subs: T O’Donoghue Brosnan (Fr O’Neill’s) for T Condon (40), D J Garde (Midleton) for C Murphy (52), J McSweeney (Midleton) for H Mulcahy (52), R McSweeney (Lisgoold) for S O’Callaghan (54), D Egan (Midleton) for J O’Leary (56).

ST FRANCIS COLLEGE: S Daly (Douglas); L Kelleher (Douglas), B O’Hehir (Douglas), J Lyons (Nemo Rangers); O Barry (Douglas), R Sisk (Crosshaven), N Lyons (Blackrock); C McCarthy (St Finbarr’s), D Reddington (Douglas); B Twohig (Nemo Rangers), C Yelland (Nemo Rangers), G Feeney (Dripsey); D O’Riordan (Tracton), J Murphy (Blackrock), R Dooley (Douglas, Capt).

Subs: F Gallagher (Blackrock) for G Feeney (half-time), F O’Keeffe (Blackrock) for B Twohig (50), D McDonnell (Tracton) for D Reddington (52).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).