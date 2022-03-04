Captain Patrick Walsh shines as Midleton CBS take Cork U16 title

Walsh finished with 11 points as Midleton proved too strong for St Francis College.
Captain Patrick Walsh shines as Midleton CBS take Cork U16 title

EE 04/03/2022 SPORT - Midleton CBS's Conor Burns is challenged by St Francis College Rochestown players Bill Twohig and Conor Yelland during the recent Cork Post Primary U16 A Hurling final which was played in Cobh. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 15:05
Therese O’Callaghan

Cork PPS U16A HC Final: Midleton CBS 2-18 St Francis College Rochestown 0-6 

A superb display of hurling from Midleton CBS saw them claim the Cork PPS U16A hurling championship title in Cobh today. Led by their captain and scorer-in-chief Patrick Walsh, who finished with 11 points, they proved too strong for St Francis College.

Midleton CBS led 0-10 to 0-3 at the interval. Goals from Colin Murphy and James O’Brien on the home straight sealed the win.

EE 04/03/2022 SPORT - Midleton CBS that defeated St Francis College Rochestown in the Cork Post Primary U16 A Hurling final in Cobh recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Scorers for Midleton CBS: P Walsh (0-11, 0-7 frees), C Murphy and J O’Brien (1-1 each), T Condon (0-2), H Mulcahy, K Walsh and J O’Leary (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Francis College: D O’Riordan (0-3 frees), C McCarthy (0-2 frees), R Dooley (0-1).

MIDLETON CBS: F Murphy (Killeagh); S O’Callaghan (Aghada), C O’Callaghan (Kiltha Óg), D Nolan (Carrigtwohill); R Harney (Kiltha Óg), C Cronin (Midleton), C Burns (Killeagh); E Fraser (Midleton), J O’Leary (Lisgoold); H Mulcahy (Aghada), J O’Brien (St Colman’s), C Murphy (Kiltha Óg); P Walsh (Carrigtwohill, Capt), K Walsh (Lisgoold), T Condon (Aghada).

Subs: T O’Donoghue Brosnan (Fr O’Neill’s) for T Condon (40), D J Garde (Midleton) for C Murphy (52), J McSweeney (Midleton) for H Mulcahy (52), R McSweeney (Lisgoold) for S O’Callaghan (54), D Egan (Midleton) for J O’Leary (56).

ST FRANCIS COLLEGE: S Daly (Douglas); L Kelleher (Douglas), B O’Hehir (Douglas), J Lyons (Nemo Rangers); O Barry (Douglas), R Sisk (Crosshaven), N Lyons (Blackrock); C McCarthy (St Finbarr’s), D Reddington (Douglas); B Twohig (Nemo Rangers), C Yelland (Nemo Rangers), G Feeney (Dripsey); D O’Riordan (Tracton), J Murphy (Blackrock), R Dooley (Douglas, Capt).

Subs: F Gallagher (Blackrock) for G Feeney (half-time), F O’Keeffe (Blackrock) for B Twohig (50), D McDonnell (Tracton) for D Reddington (52).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).

