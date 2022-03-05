Last Wednesday morning, the pictures app on Laura Ward's phone suddenly burst into life, directing her attention to some magic memories from exactly two years earlier.

She'd taken a string of photos after winning the 2020 AIB All-Ireland club camogie final with Sarsfields at Croke Park and stopped for a few minutes to wander down memory lane.

The Galway side will return to Croke Park tomorrow for another final though having beaten Slaughtneil narrowly two years ago, they'll face reigning champions Oulart-The Ballagh this time.

Sarsfields, of course, don't need to be reminded that the Wexford side currently possess the Bill and Agnes Carroll Cup as they were the ones defeated by Oulart in the delayed 2021 final just 77 days ago, in mid-December.

With those memories still fresh, and raw, the reminder of the 2020 breakthrough was a timely one which gave defender Ward a confidence boost.

"Honestly, I'd put it down as one of the best days of my life," said Ward of that 2020 win. "I still remember it like it was yesterday. It was lovely to be looking at that on my phone going into this weekend, kind of visualising what it was like to win that day and, I suppose, visualising what it was like to also suffer defeat there before Christmas."

That 2020 final came just 10 days before Ireland was plunged into its first lockdown and was the last major game to be played at Croke Park until the following October.

"Everybody has gone through so much," said Ward of the intervening two years. "I remember going up on the bus with the girls the morning of the final and we were kind of saying, 'Jeez, this Covid thing in China'. We didn't even know what it was. We were sort of concentrating on the game that we were so oblivious to everything else that was going on."

Sarsfields just about completed their celebrations after that maiden triumph though they still haven't received their medals, nor their medals for a couple of Galway county title wins.

They'll have even more precious silverware to collect if things go right tomorrow. Having lost three All-Ireland finals in the last five years - to Slaughtneil in 2017 and 2018 and Oulart-The Balagh in 2021 - Ward doesn't feel that another title would flatter them.

"I just feel like we want more, it's a want," explained Ward. "After getting that winning feeling you just want more, you never want to be beaten, you just keep wanting more and more. I think it's in us to keep going. There's more years in us. We were such a young team when we started out five years ago. We were so inexperienced but hopefully we can bring all that experience into this final now."

Sarsfields have a fair idea of what is coming their way. By the first water break in last December's All-Ireland decider, they trailed Oulart by 2-4 to 0-1. It didn't matter that they improved greatly after that. The game was already up. Oulart did a similar number on Scariff-Ogonnelloe in their recent All-Ireland semi-final and led 1-7 to 0-0 at half-time, going on to win 3-11 to 0-2.

Una Leacy, who scored a hat-trick of goals against Sarsfields in December, scored two more against Scariff-Ogonelloe. Another former Wexford star, Ursula Jacob, hit the Clare side for 1-5.

Maybe it'll prove to be a good omen that Sarsfields won their own recent All-Ireland semi-final in Wexford, beating Slaughtneil in Gorey.

That game was originally slated for Kingspan Breffni in Cavan but an unplayable pitch forced a postponement and, somehow, the game ended up being shifted to the Naomh Eanna club grounds in far off Wexford.

Sarsfields won so no harm done from their perspective but it was still a six-hour round trip, and well over seven hours for Slaughtneil.

"It kind of happened on a good weekend with everything else going on," said Ward, referencing the national discussion around the GAA's imminent merger with the Camogie Association and the LGFA. "It was a good example of why we should go forward with it all."

Sarsfields needed extra-time to overcome Slaughtneil in Gorey. Oulart's progress was more straightforward. It remains to be seen if that's a factor on final day. "It took us a long time to recover from that semi-final," admitted Ward. "While they (Oulart) didn't really have much of a test, they're an outstanding team. They just blew Scariff out of the water. Because our conditions were so bad, it's hard to know who can take the most from those games."