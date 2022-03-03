Meath-Dublin rematch will be all about 'pure revenge', warns Royals boss

Meath manager Eamonn Murray has predicted that 'revenge, pure revenge' will be on the minds of great rivals Dublin this weekend.

Six months to the day since memorably beating their neighbours to halt Dublin's five-in-a-row bid, Meath will host Mick Bohan's side in Navan.

Murray said it's his belief that had Dublin won the All-Ireland again last September, clinching their place in history, long serving Bohan would have stepped down.

Instead, the entire Dublin group has largely stuck together and they've begun the 2022 season with real determination, registering 12-point wins over Waterford and Cork.

Speaking to help promote The Big Heart Charity Cycle in memory of Trim man Stephen Leonard which takes place on May 1, Murray said the fact that both teams are already through to the semi-finals won't come into it on Saturday.

The Big Heart Charity Cycle on May 1 is in memory of Trim cyclist, Stephen Leonard, who took ill in March 2021 whilst out cycling with members of Trim Cycling Club and tragically passed away. Funds raised will go to the Irish Heart Foundation and towards a new first aid pilot programme in Trim to teach life saving skills to schoolchildren. See Stephen Leonard Memorial Cycle Facebook page for details.

"You might think it means nothing but when you have Dublin versus Meath, it always means something," said Murray. "This time last year we weren't even in Division 1, we couldn't have dreamed of days like these when we first took over. We could hardly get anyone to play us in a challenge game.

"Our first game of the season against Cork in Navan was a magic game, up in Division 1, very special. This will be twice as big as that again.

"Dublin will be thinking about revenge, pure revenge. They'll be back in full force this year, don't you worry about that. They'll probably be favourites to win the All-Ireland, Cork will be there or thereabouts too."

Along with Bohan, long-serving Dublin stars like Lyndsey Davey and Sinead Aherne have committed to another term in the hope of returning to the very top.

"I think Mick Bohan was probably going to go," said Murray. "I think if they'd done the five-in-a-row he would have left. He's not going to leave it on that note of losing to us. They're some team. I don't see anyone doing four-in-a-row again. I know Cork did something like 11 in 12 years but it's gone so competitive and so strong that I can't see it happening."

Meath will definitely play Dublin again in the Leinster Championship in early May but Murray is banking on plenty more meetings than that.

"If things go right for us, we could play them five or six times in the next few months," he said. "We have the two league and Championship games, hopefully a league and Leinster final and then possibly even a group game in the Championship. Dublin are still the benchmark for me so the more times we play them the better."

Murray has largely gone with tried and trusted so far this season. He started a dozen of his All-Ireland final lineup for the eight-point win over Waterford in Dungarvan last time out.

"That was some of the worst conditions I've ever experienced that day in Waterford," said Murray. "For Emma Duggan to score six points from play that day was unreal. They were destroyed afterwards. It was like a rugby game from 20 years ago, you hardly knew which team was which with all the mud."

Meath are clearly prepared to dig in and to get down and dirty this year in order to retain their status at the summit of the ladies game.

"We can't get carried away with ourselves or keep looking back," said Murray. "We have to try to keep that in our heads, that people are still looking at us and thinking we're one-hit wonders. So far, I think we've proven that there's a bit more about us than being one-hit wonders and no better characters than we have to keep proving that point."

