Dublin set for Leinster semi outside Croker - if they get that far

Dessie Farrell's side will most likely hit the road again for a first semi-final fixture away from Croke Park since beating Louth in Navan 26 years ago.
Dublin set for Leinster semi outside Croker - if they get that far

18 July 2021; Brian Fenton of Dublin is tackled by Meath goalkeeper Harry Hogan during the Leinster GAA Senior Football Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 07:45
Paul Keane

Leinster football title holders Dublin are likely to be sent on the road for a provincial semi-final for the first time since 1996, presuming they make it that far.

Provincial chairman Pat Teehan has confirmed it is their intention to stage both semi-finals outside of Croke Park this year.

Dublin will play the winners of Offaly versus Wexford in the Leinster quarter-finals on April 30 and will travel to the host ground of their opponents for that match.

If they win then Dessie Farrell's side will most likely hit the road again for a first semi-final fixture away from Croke Park since beating Louth in Navan 26 years ago.

Dublin played all of their Championship games at Croke Park for a decade until being ordered to play Laois at Nowlan Park in 2016 and they have started each of their Championship campaigns since then outside of the capital.

Under increasing pressure to level the playing field for all teams, the Leinster Council had planned to stage the 2021 provincial semi-finals away from Croke Park though Covid-19 restrictions forced a rethink.

"It was safer to bring them to Croke Park," said Teehan. "That was the reason they were brought into Croke Park. There's a fair chance it won't be in Croke Park (this year) but, having said that, if Kildare, say, went on and won the league and Dublin draw Kildare in a Leinster semi-final, I don't think there's anywhere else you could put it other than Croke Park. But if it's viable to be outside of Croke Park, it will be outside of Croke Park."

Teehan said he is hoping for a more competitive Leinster championship this year with Dublin, who have won 16 of the last 17 titles, currently struggling and rock bottom in Division 1 of the Allianz League.

"I wouldn't for a minute talk about Dublin's demise but Dublin's coming back," claimed Teehan. "Like, there's no point (saying otherwise), they have come back, we've all seen that in the league, how far they've come back and exactly how much we'll know when the Championship is over.

"We saw with Kildare, if you go back to last year's Leinster final, watching that game, you felt that Kildare didn't believe they could win the game because they were playing Dublin who had won the previous 10 Leinster titles and they were All-Ireland champions.

"But when Dublin started to lose games, and you saw Kildare last Sunday, they went out with a different attitude. They went out believing they could win."

More in this section

St Mary's Midleton complete Munster schools double with victory over Cashel  St Mary's Midleton complete Munster schools double with victory over Cashel 
Leinster GAA Games Development Expansion Launch Leinster football struggles not down to investment, says chairman
Banteer pride at vital multi-sport community hub taking shape Banteer pride at vital multi-sport community hub taking shape
<p>Cork Camogie announced a three-year sponsorship deal Kearys Motor Group. Kearys’ sponsorship has released a new Cork Camogie jersey in collaboration with O’Neills and will support the Cork Camogie Senior, Intermediate, Minor and U16 camogie teams for the next three years as well as getting involved with both Under 16 and Under 14 Club Championships.  Pictured at the announcement is from (L-R) Amy O'Connor, Amy Lee, and Laura Treacy Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy</p>

Davy Fitzgerald: When I’m involved, it’s ‘sure look at that lunatic'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices