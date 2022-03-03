Banteer pride at vital multi-sport community hub taking shape

Close to six years in the making, the finish line is in sight for the Banteer Community Sportsfield project.

With the first phase of the €1.85m development - the construction of a floodlit, all-weather playing surface - having been completed in March 2020, the second element of the project is but two months from being finished.

Almost ready for action is the new community building sitting adjacent to the astrotruf pitch, which will include changing-rooms, disabled facilities, a spectator stand, museum, digital hub, and café facility.

The stop-start nature of GAA activity the past two Covid-dominated years meant the all-weather playing surface didn’t get a clear run until May of last year, with demand for the pitch since then pretty much seven days a week.

Just last weekend gone, the astroturf pitch played host to 11 games across hurling, camogie, ladies football, the Duhallow U21 football championship, and soccer.

Yesterday’s Munster post-primary senior ladies football final was the second provincial decider to be staged at the venue in the space of a fortnight, while the Cork senior camogie team are resident in Banteer every Thursday evening for training under new manager Matthew Twomey and coach Davy Fitzgerald.

The soon-to-be-opened multi-function community building will complement the playing facilities, as well as documenting the rich history of Banteer Sports and providing a workspace for those living in the area.

“The museum/exhibition area will feature and document a huge amount of local history, such as the 100-year history of Banteer Sports, which was a major annual event on the famous cinder track here from 1886 up to 1986,” said Denis Withers, Sportsfield secretary.

“Jerry Sheehan has put together an excellent compilation on the history of Banteer Sports, including old RTÉ commentaries. The museum will attract people to the area interested in viewing old newspaper articles, photos, and videos associated with the event, while also preserving it for future generations.”

The aforementioned digital hub, he added, was not part of the initial plan, but was incorporated into the building design when Covid spawned a spike in remote working and the relocation of people from cities and large towns to more rural parts.

General View of the Banteer Community Sportsfield Astroturf Amenity Project, Banteer, Co. Cork.

“After Covid arrived, this became a necessary part of the project. For those working from home, this is a space for them should they wish to work on their own away from the home but do so locally.”

The major grant of €1.2m financing the development came from the Government's Rural Regeneration and Development fund in 2019. A Sports capital grant was also approved, along with Leader grants for the inclusion of a renewable energy system, car park, and digital hub in the new building.

The remaining €400,000 of the bill continues to be gathered through fundraising efforts and local sponsorship.

Withers said there is immense local pride as the project nears completion and appreciation for the facility they now have on their doorstep.

“It is testament to the hard-working Banteer Community Sportsfield group and the support received from the local community, all local user clubs, neighbours, businesses, schools, TDs, Councillors, all fundraisers/ticket sellers, manager Maura Walsh and the staff of IRD Duhallow that this major project for Banteer is happening in these difficult times.

“This project will provide a facility for all Duhallow, Cork County, Kerry, and Limerick areas, and give all families and future generations a better quality of life.”