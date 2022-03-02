Cork agreement with Kearys the latest camogie sponsorship deal

Cork has become the latest county in the camogie championship to secure a new sponsorship deal, announcing a three-year agreement with Kearys Motor Group, who become the new shirt sponsor for Cork's senior, intermediate, minor and U16 camogie teams.
Keary will also get involved with Cork camogie's U16 and U14 club championships.
The county teams will wear a new jersey carrying the Kearys logo, in collaboration with O’Neills.
The deal is the latest positive news for the sport, following the Galway camogie board's €250,000 sponsorship deal with Westerwood Global - a standalone camogie deal for the county. Tipperary camogie also recently signed a three deal with Alpha Drives Ltd to become the county’s main sponsor, as well as an athletic development partnership with Setanta College.
CEO of Kearys Motor Group, Brendan Keary said: “We are delighted and proud to partner Cork Camogie for the next three years with this significant sponsorship that reflects Kearys’ culture, values and team spirit. We look forward to a great relationship with all the teams and promoting camogie in our community in Cork and women’s sport in general throughout the county.” he added.
“The Cork Camogie teams are an amazing group of athletes and fantastic ambassadors for Cork as we have a great talent pool and determination to succeed. We look forward to working with Kearys Motor Group and forging a successful relationship together over the next three years,” said Mairead Donovan, Cathaoirleach, Cork Camogie.