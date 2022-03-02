Cork agreement with Kearys the latest camogie sponsorship deal

The county teams will wear a new jersey carrying the Kearys logo, in collaboration with O’Neills.
Cork agreement with Kearys the latest camogie sponsorship deal

Keary's Motor Group Announces Three Year Sponsorship Deal With Cork Camogie 2/3/2022 Kearys Motor Group has announced a new three-year sponsorship deal with Cork Camogie, making it one of the largest sponsorships in the sport. Kearys’ sponsorship has released a new Cork Camogie jersey in collaboration with O’Neills and will support the Cork Camogie Senior, Intermediate, Minor and U16 camogie teams for the next three years as well as getting involved with both Under 16 and Under 14 Club Championships. Kearys Motor Group is Ireland’s largest family-owned motor group, representing BMW, Mini, Motorrad, Hyundai, Renault and Nissan franchises across ten dealerships in Cork as well as Kearys Carstore used car supermarkets in Dublin and Cork and We Buy Cars, a national car buying business. Kearys is enjoying a successful period of expansion and currently employs over 400 people in Cork and Dublin. Pictured at the announcement is from (L-R) Amy O'Connor, Amy Lee, and Laura Treacy Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 10:57

Cork has become the latest county in the camogie championship to secure a new sponsorship deal, announcing a three-year agreement with Kearys Motor Group, who become the new shirt sponsor for Cork's senior, intermediate, minor and U16 camogie teams.

Keary will also get involved with Cork camogie's U16 and U14 club championships. 

The county teams will wear a new jersey carrying the Kearys logo, in collaboration with O’Neills.

The deal is the latest positive news for the sport, following the Galway camogie board's €250,000 sponsorship deal with Westerwood Global - a standalone camogie deal for the county. Tipperary camogie also recently signed a three deal with Alpha Drives Ltd to become the county’s main sponsor, as well as an athletic development partnership with Setanta College.

CEO of Kearys Motor Group, Brendan Keary said: “We are delighted and proud to partner Cork Camogie for the next three years with this significant sponsorship that reflects Kearys’ culture, values and team spirit. We look forward to a great relationship with all the teams and promoting camogie in our community in Cork and women’s sport in general throughout the county.” he added.

 Pictured at the announcement is Cork camogie player Amy O'Connor Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
 Pictured at the announcement is Cork camogie player Amy O'Connor Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

“The Cork Camogie teams are an amazing group of athletes and fantastic ambassadors for Cork as we have a great talent pool and determination to succeed. We look forward to working with Kearys Motor Group and forging a successful relationship together over the next three years,” said Mairead Donovan, Cathaoirleach, Cork Camogie.

 

 

More in this section

GAA Congress GPA back motion calling on the LGFA to 'unite' with the GAA
AIB Camogie Club All-Ireland Championship Finals 'My job solely that day was to get married and not think about camogie'
AIB Camogie Club All-Ireland Championship Finals Camogie star set for All-Ireland final three weeks after giving birth
Louth v Wicklow - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Round 1

Colin Kelly steps down as Wicklow boss due to work commitments

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices