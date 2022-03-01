Colin Kelly steps down as Wicklow boss due to work commitments

Wicklow are on the search for a new senior football manager after Colin Kelly stepped down due to work commitments.
The Louth native leaves after four league games in charge with Wicklow in last position in Division 3, with one draw and three defeats.
A statement from Wicklow GAA read: “This evening, Colin Kelly has stepped down from his role as Wicklow Senior Football Manager due to a change in work commitments.
“Wicklow GAA Management Committee would like to thank Colin for his dedication and hard work since taking up the role and wish him the very best in the future.”
Wicklow chairman Martin Fitzgerald extended further appreciation to Kelly. “A huge thanks to Colin for working unbelievably hard since taking on the role. I know that everyone in Wicklow GAA wishes Colin every future success.”
Wicklow, who lost to Limerick by four points last Saturday, will look to appoint a manager for the remainder of the year.
They face Laois in Aughrim on Sunday week in what is a dress rehearsal for their Leinster SFC first-round game there on April 24.