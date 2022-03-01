Colin Kelly steps down as Wicklow boss due to work commitments

Louth native leaves after four league games in charge with Wicklow in last position in Division 3
Colin Kelly steps down as Wicklow boss due to work commitments

Colin Kelly has stepped down from his role as Wicklow senior football manager due to a change in work commitments. File picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 23:00
John Fogarty

Wicklow are on the search for a new senior football manager after Colin Kelly stepped down due to work commitments.

The Louth native leaves after four league games in charge with Wicklow in last position in Division 3, with one draw and three defeats.

A statement from Wicklow GAA read: “This evening, Colin Kelly has stepped down from his role as Wicklow Senior Football Manager due to a change in work commitments.

“Wicklow GAA Management Committee would like to thank Colin for his dedication and hard work since taking up the role and wish him the very best in the future.” 

Wicklow chairman Martin Fitzgerald extended further appreciation to Kelly. “A huge thanks to Colin for working unbelievably hard since taking on the role. I know that everyone in Wicklow GAA wishes Colin every future success.” 

Wicklow, who lost to Limerick by four points last Saturday, will look to appoint a manager for the remainder of the year. 

They face Laois in Aughrim on Sunday week in what is a dress rehearsal for their Leinster SFC first-round game there on April 24.

Read More

Limerick maintain promotion push to second tier with win over Wicklow

More in this section

Kerry v Donegal - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 1 Phase 2 Kerry's Mark Griffin joins Eire Óg in Cork
GAA Congress LGFA chief Helen O'Rourke warns integration not a 'silver bullet' to ensuring equal access to playing facilities 
St Thomas v Ballyhale Shamrocks - AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final James O'Connor confirmed as new Midleton coach for 2022 campaign
#Leinster GAA
<p>Gaelic Players Association national executive committee co-chairperson Maria Kinsella and GPA chief executive Tom Parsons at GAA Congress Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

GPA back motion calling on the LGFA to 'unite' with the GAA

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices