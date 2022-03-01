GPA back motion calling on the LGFA to 'unite' with the GAA

The GPA has urged counties to support a motion calling on the LGFA to “unite” with the GAA, at this weekend’s Ladies Football Congress.

Rule 13 of the LGFA Official Guide states that the association “should co-operate with other organisations with aims similar to its own”.

The Galway Ladies Football board is proposing amending this rule to include a commitment to “unite with the GAA with the aim of becoming a partnership of equals”, a motion the GPA wants every other county to get behind at Ladies Football Congress.

Captains of the 31 ladies football squads represented by the GPA met on a video call on Tuesday evening where it was agreed unanimously that players support the sentiment expressed in the Galway motion and are therefore calling on their respective counties to vote in its favour.

Players on the video call were also encouraged to read LGFA CEO Helen O’Rourke’s declaration of commitment to integration, as outlined in her annual report, but captains also cited frustration at the ongoing lack of formal progress on the issue.

“We believe that passing the Galway motion would signify a firm commitment on behalf of the association to prioritise full integration,” said the GPA.

“Players further agreed that it would be an appropriate and positive response to the integration motion passed overwhelmingly at GAA Congress last weekend and would allow the LGFA to add to the momentum that is building in a meaningful way.

“All female captains last week penned a letter to their county boards and the leadership of LGFA and Camogie seeking confirmation that they would support the GAA in prioritising integration. Camogie management have subsequently outlined a motion on integration they will bring to their own Congress in April and the vote at LGFA Congress on Saturday will clarify the LGFA’s position."

The GPA statement continued: “Players are also supportive of the LGFA CEO’s call for a 'proper, open-minded process…where matters relating to integration at all levels of the Associations would be debated and ironed out, prior to the formation of a new incorporated body'.

“The GPA believe, however, that such a process needs a commitment at LGFA Congress via the Galway motion, and a roadmap produced with the GAA and Camogie including timelines and key milestones, to achieve integration.”