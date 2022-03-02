The love of the game?

Stacey Kehoe and her Oulart-The Ballagh camogie colleagues who are preparing for Sunday's AIB All-Ireland club final could explain a thing or two about that.

They tend to get married in the winter for starters, to avoid clashing with camogie. But when you're as successful as they are - Oulart have won three All-Irelands in the last decade - there's often no closed season to speak of.

So while Kehoe had the best of intentions when she organised her wedding to partner, Damien Davitt, for December 17 last, she still ran up tight against a crucial camogie fixture - the much delayed 2020 AIB All-Ireland club final the next day.

Oulart won, of course - beating Sarsfields whom they play again on Sunday - so it was a double celebration that weekend and colleague Ursula Jacob tied the knot days later after Christmas.

Still, neither of them were actually able to take a honeymoon due to the short turnaround to the start of the 2021/2022 All-Ireland series in January.

"Looking back on it now, sitting up at the top table, you're looking down at the girls and the DJ and the band is getting ready to set up and you're kind of looking around and thinking, 'This is going to go one of two ways now - the girls are all going to go home and I'll have no friends to dance with, or things are going to get going'," said Kehoe of her wedding celebrations.

"To be fair to the girls, everyone stayed off the drink for the day because we knew we had a job in hand. They went home about nine, half nine, but look, my job solely that day was to get married and not think about camogie and do what you have to do in life.

"The next day was probably the first time that I had thought about the match all week because there was just so much going on."

Kehoe took a full participation in training the night before her wedding and ended up winning the Player of the Match award after Oulart's 4-8 to 2-9 win over Sarsfields.

Less than 80 days later, the same two teams will convene at Croke Park on Sunday for a grudge game with all the trimmings. There are no weddings to prepare for this time though Stacey's twin sister, Shelley, also a key player for Oulart, will be walking down the aisle on March 24.

"Yeah, she's actually marrying the manager of the team," said Stacey, who will shortly count boss Colin Sunderland as her brother-in-law. "And Una (Leacy) is actually engaged to my brother, Barry, so there's a connection nearly everywhere on the team between us all.

"And that's what we thrive off, that we're all from the one local community and the week of the All-Ireland now is what you dream of. Anyone you meet in the parish is kind of delighted, they're in good form and looking forward to the match."

Wexford great Leacy is another example of utter devotion to the cause. Dogged with knee issues for years, she scored three goals in December's All-Ireland final win and another two in last month's 2022 All-Ireland semi-final win over Scariff-Ogonelloe despite admitting on a number of occasions that she feared the injuries may retire her.

"She uses the oxygen chamber a couple of times a week," said Kehoe. "Una has been told many a time that she can't play and she still rocks up on the edge of the square when you need her the most."

Una's big sister, Mary, can't be faulted for commitment either. After giving birth in mid-2021, she too lined out against Sarsfields in the pre-Christmas All-Ireland decider.

In all, four members of the team are mothers.

"Credit where credit is due, we'd be complaining or whatever about going training but we have no ties whereas the girls that have young ones at home just get on with it," said Kehoe who, in a few weeks, will display a commitment to an altogether different cause. "I'm travelling to Syria in April with the Defence Forces on a tour of duty. We're deploying out to Syria on the sixth of April for six months. It's part and parcel of the job. My last mission was to Lebanon in 2019."