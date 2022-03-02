Camogie star set for All-Ireland final three weeks after giving birth

Sara Murphy has hailed the incredible commitment of Clanmaurice clubmate Liz Houlihan who could feature in Saturday's AIB All-Ireland club Junior A camogie final just weeks after giving birth.

The Kerry and Munster champions will play Eoghan Rua of Derry on Saturday, a game that has been pencilled in for a 12.30pm start at the Louth GAA county grounds in Drogheda.

Murphy said that former captain Houlihan, who has already returned to training after having a baby boy last month, is likely to be available to play.

Houlihan previously displayed her remarkable dedication to the group by togging out for the delayed 2020 All-Ireland semi-final against Athleague, a game that was played in December when she was heavily pregnant.

Clanmaurice only had 14 players for that match and thinking that they may need a 15th player to step onto the pitch to comply with rules, Houlihan was ready to fill the void and 'had her helmet and her boots on', though wasn't needed in the end.

"She had a baby boy a couple of weeks ago, I think three weeks ago," said Murphy of her colleague. "She was togged out at training on Sunday morning. She's a tough woman.

"She's a great club woman and she had a healthy baby boy thankfully so all is going well there. She'll be named on the (final) panel. I presume she'll be togging out for us."

Clanmaurice struggled for numbers during their 2020 All-Ireland junior campaign - which ended with a final defeat to old rivals Raharney of Westmeath in January, 2022 - due to a number of players being deemed ineligible after previously taking a year out.

Clanmaurice's Liz Houlihan

"Poor Liz was heavily pregnant at the time of the Athleague game and had to tog out for us," said Murphy of the December 18 encounter.

"Thankfully we didn't have to use her and it's great that we have 22 girls playing with us now. Julianne O'Keeffe and Olivia Dineen couldn't tog out for our games in the last competition but they were training away with us. Now it's great, they can tog out and make an impact on the day which is great for them and us as a team."

Murphy was disappointed to learn of the venue choice for their latest junior final this weekend. The AIB All-Ireland senior and intermediate finals are being staged together as a double header at Croke Park on Sunday but Clanmaurice and Eoghan Rua will play in Drogheda on Saturday, with the Junior B club final also on afterwards.

"After our semi-final, we thought it would be (at Croke Park)," said Murphy. "Then our secretary, Patrice (Diggin), checked it out for us and we quite quickly knew it wouldn't be, which is disappointing. But I suppose it's just great to be in an All-Ireland final. We can't really complain too much but it would be better for us if it was on this side of Dublin, or even in Dublin. We'll probably travel up on Friday evening after work and stay over, I think."

Murphy outlined the resolve within the closely knit group to win this weekend. "We've been playing together for a long time and we're like each other's sister at this stage. We know each other inside out. Our management team have been through a lot as well and stuck with us, even when we had three or four at training over Christmas due to Covid. They stuck with us and hopefully we can do our best for them as well on Saturday."