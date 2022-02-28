Ardscoil Rís find extra gear to shake off Presentation Athenry in schools quarter-final

Limerick side booked a place in All-Ireland post-primary schools senior hurling semi-final with Good Counsel of New Ross 
Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 22:49
John Fallon

All-Ireland PPS semi-final

Ardscoil Rís, Limerick 1-18 Presentation College, Athenry 1-12 

Ardscoil Rís from Limerick finished strongly to book an All-Ireland post-primary schools senior hurling semi-final date with Good Counsel of New Ross next weekend after this hard-fought win at Dangan in Galway.

The sides were level four times in the second half but the Limerick school came good and reeled off six points without reply to advance after a good contest in front of a big crowd at the NUI Galway complex.

The original clash between these two sides was abandoned last Saturday week when a Presentation College player suffered a serious head injury in an accidental collision. The player is making a full recovery and was with his team for this game but did not play.

There was an edge to proceedings throughout a good game with the Athenry college building up a 1-7 to 1-3 lead in the opening quarter.

Aaron Niland, the 15-year old brother of Galway senior Evan, struck 1-3 from play in that time, while at the other end the impressive David Kennedy found the net.

The accuracy of Niall O’Farrell from placed balls was key to the Ardscoil Rís recovery, with centre-back Vince Harrington also prominent and they got back on level terms before a free from Niland edged Presentation College 1-9 to 1-8 in front at the break.

Shane O’Brien was the key figure in the second-half with the Kilmallock clubman landing four from play, levelling the game inside a minute of the restart.

The sides then exchanged points three times in the third quarter but Presentation College failed to score from play after the restart and Ardscoil Rís pulled away in the final segment, shooting six points without reply to advance.

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: N O’Farrell 0-9 (0-7f, 0-1 ’65), D Kennedy 1-2, S O’Brien 0-4, J Golden 0-2, R O’Byrne 0-1.

Scorers for Presentation College: A Niland 1-4 (0-1f), G Lee 0-6 (0-4f, 0-2 ’65), T Leen 0-1, D McCartin 0-1.

Ardscoil Rís: S Gully; E O’Leary, J Fitzgerald, C Flynn; B O’Keeffe, V Harrington, M Gavin; JJ Carey, R O’Byrne; S O’Brien, N O’Farrell, J Golden; D Stritch, O O’Farrell, D Kennedy. Subs: R McNamara for O’Keeffe (45), D Lynch for Stritch (46), F Fitzgerald for Flynn (57).

Presentation College: D Walsh; C Lawless, C Shaughnessy, C Donoghue; L Martyn, T Leen, D McCartin; L Leen, M Tarpey; T Moran, G Lee, G Quirke; R O’Donnell, A Brady, A Niland. Subs: A Stewart for McCartin (51), C Rooney for Quirke (53), S Gilligan for O’Donnell (55).

Referee: Richie Fitzsimons (Offaly).

