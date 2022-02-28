TJ Ryan: Impressive Cork have learned how to play Limerick

Much has been made, since Cork’s nine-point Allianz Hurling League win over Limerick, of the Rebels’ appetite for the physical exchanges on Sunday.

But former Limerick manager TJ Ryan believes there was much more to Cork's performance than 'fronting up' and he was hugely impressed with the nuances of their tactical setup.

Speaking on Dalo’s Allianz Hurling League Podcast, Ryan said: “As much as Kieran Kingston and his crew got a little bit of stick for their setup in the All-Ireland final, I was fierce impressed with their setup on Sunday. I thought tactically and strategically they were excellent.

“First of all, they started Ger Millerick in the middle of the field and (Ciarán) Joyce at left half back. The way Joyce, Mark Coleman and Tim O’Mahony zonally played definitely suited Cork.

“Then on their own puckout, Coleman took up that natural centre back position. But in general play, Millerick was detailed to pick up Cian Lynch in the first half which he did exceptionally well, leaving an extra man in the middle of the field for Limerick at times.

“Cork started with Shane Barrett at centre forward but with Lehane inside in a free role at 15 with Kingston and Hoggy manning a two-man full-forward line.

“The last piece of the jigsaw, they played Robbie O' Flynn on Kyle Hayes and kept him exceptionally wide in that first half, effectively trying to keep him out of the game as much as possible.

“I didn’t think Cork hit any 50/50 ball or a loose ball into that Limerick backline. They made sure to take the extra pass in the middle third to get it over that half backline. They gave Limerick no platform at all there. And okay, the ball was over and back across the field a couple of times, but they tried to get over the backline or get runners off the shoulder which suited them."

Ryan also noted the contribution of their goalkeeper to Cork's setup — and not just on puckouts.

“Patrick Collins, football-esque at times, nearly played right corner-back. So every time the Limerick half-back line got any bit of ball and looked up Cork had all the corners of the field covered, so that angled ball into space Limerick really profit on, they had covered.

“Kudos to the Cork backroom team in the work that’s being done. You always learn a lot in defeat and they have definitely learned how to play this Limerick team.

“They’re a very good side, moved the ball exceptionally well and they will be a threat in the championship."

