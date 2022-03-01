Tally already making his mark with Kerry - O'Sullivan

Paddy Tally has not been officially announced as a Kerry coach never mind listed in a match programme as one but his presence in the set-up is already having the desired effect.

Before Sunday’s latest victory over Monaghan who had just 0-8 on the board up to the 67th minute before a late flurry of scores, Kerry had conceded an average of just over 10 points per game aggregate. Include the three McGrath Cup games and the average drops to less than nine.

What’s more, Conor McManus’ penalty goal in Inniskeen on Sunday was the first against the Kingdom this year. For over 500 minutes of football, it’s not a bad return and it was something defender Tom O’Sullivan didn’t need to be reminded of after the game.

“It’s seven games including the McGrath Cup that we went without conceding a goal, so it was a bit disappointing to concede a penalty. Paddy is doing a great job with us and we’re happy with where we’re at.”

Kerry’s concession record of 1-43 for four games is one point less than what they gave up in their three Division 1 South games last year. On their way to winning the 2020 Division 1 title, they were coughing up an average of 16 points per game aggregate and in ‘19 it was 14 including the final defeat to Mayo.

Speaking last year, Jack O’Connor spoke of the need for “middle third players who are prepared to sacrifice their game up and down the field”. O’Sullivan suggests that because of Tally's input, Kerry are more mindful not to leave the backs to their own devices when it comes to defending. “We’re probably working more as a unit. It’s not just the six backs: in the modern game everybody from 15 back to two has to defend and that’s all that he’s telling us. Jack has put together a serious backroom team and we’re delighted. It’s great to have Jack involved again. He’s been there, done that and see it all before.”

On Sunday, O’Connor explained the only reason he replaced Dylan Casey at half-time was because the player had been told by the referee that he was on his last warning having picked up a yellow card. Dan O’Donoghue, who has impressed starting the opening three games, came on in his place and O’Sullivan senses the heightened competition for places in both team and match-day panel.

“You’re always kept on your toes. It was great to see Dylan Casey come in there. He’s had a fantastic club campaign and he did a good job there for 30 minutes and then Dan O’Donoghue came on so there’s serious competition. That’s what builds a squad and keeps fellas sharp."

Next up for Kerry is a top-of-the-table clash against a fellow undefeated side in Austin Stack Park on Saturday week and O’Sullivan can’t wait. “We’ve a weekend off and then we’ve Mayo in Tralee, which will be a brilliant atmosphere.”