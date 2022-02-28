Egan hails impact of Gordon D’Arcy on Wexford

Wexford manager Darragh Egan has hailed the impact of former Irish international Gordon D’Arcy on their winning start to the Allianz League.

Egan brought in D’Arcy and another Wexford native Billy Walsh, the current USA and former Ireland boxing coach, as he prepared for his first season in charge and he has been delighted by the impact.

Wexford have started the league with three straight wins, defeating All-Ireland champions Limerick at home and then successive away victories in Clare and Galway and Tipperary.

“We meet Gordon quite often, he is bringing loads to the table,” said Egan after Sunday’s 2-15 to 0-15 win over Galway at Pearse Stadium. “It is a lot of off pitch stuff, it is an area we need to go after, an area we need to improve. Ultimately Gordon's career on the rugby pitch was all about consistency with various different Irish managers and Leinster managers.

“He was a consistent player. That is somewhere we need to get to with Wexford, with younger lads particularly coming into the panel. We need to be consistent performers, that is an area Gordon is trying to help us in.”

Egan now turns his attention to Offaly who visit Wexford Park next Saturday afternoon as the countdown continues to the start of the Leinster championship when they will face Galway again in less than seven weeks. “Ultimately we are building towards April 16,” added Egan. “We are happy with where we are at so far, but there is lots of room for improvement. We had 18 shots at goal that didn't go over or didn't get scores from. It is an element that we need to work on, that is what we intend to do. We are going to go back at it on Tuesday night.”