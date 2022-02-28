Egan hails impact of Gordon D’Arcy on Wexford

Egan hails impact of Gordon D’Arcy on Wexford

Gordon D’Arcy in his role with the Wexford hurler

Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 12:08
John Fallon

Wexford manager Darragh Egan has hailed the impact of former Irish international Gordon D’Arcy on their winning start to the Allianz League.

Egan brought in D’Arcy and another Wexford native Billy Walsh, the current USA and former Ireland boxing coach, as he prepared for his first season in charge and he has been delighted by the impact.

Wexford have started the league with three straight wins, defeating All-Ireland champions Limerick at home and then successive away victories in Clare and Galway and Tipperary.

“We meet Gordon quite often, he is bringing loads to the table,” said Egan after Sunday’s 2-15 to 0-15 win over Galway at Pearse Stadium. “It is a lot of off pitch stuff, it is an area we need to go after, an area we need to improve. Ultimately Gordon's career on the rugby pitch was all about consistency with various different Irish managers and Leinster managers.

“He was a consistent player. That is somewhere we need to get to with Wexford, with younger lads particularly coming into the panel. We need to be consistent performers, that is an area Gordon is trying to help us in.” 

Egan now turns his attention to Offaly who visit Wexford Park next Saturday afternoon as the countdown continues to the start of the Leinster championship when they will face Galway again in less than seven weeks. “Ultimately we are building towards April 16,” added Egan. “We are happy with where we are at so far, but there is lots of room for improvement. We had 18 shots at goal that didn't go over or didn't get scores from. It is an element that we need to work on, that is what we intend to do. We are going to go back at it on Tuesday night.”

More in this section

John Kiely 27/2/2022 Hurling Talking Points: Handpass clampdown, Bonnar's rebuild, TK's return
Kildare v Dublin - Allianz Football League Division 1 Kudos to Kildare but Farrell 'confident' Dubs can avoid relegation trapdoor
Diarmuid O'Connor with Darren Hughes 27/2/2022 Have 'awesome' Kerry grounded the fly goalie?
<p>Dublin manager Dessie Farrell is interviewed by media after his side's defeat to Kildare at St Conleth's Park.  Farrell has used 48 different players in competitive games so far this year.</p>

Something from the weekend: Who is Kerry’s irreplaceable star and does Dessie Farrell have a plan?

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices